In the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, russians are persecuting Ukrainians who publicly oppose the occupation authorities. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to Fedorov, the occupiers recently "brought to justice" a Melitopol resident for posting Ukrainian symbols on social media, which are banned in russia.

In addition, russians blackmail locals with property. In particular, a "special procedure" was introduced in the occupied territory for the circulation of real estate whose owners "commit unfriendly actions against russian legal entities and individuals," i.e., tell the truth about what is happening in the TOT or help the Armed Forces.

Gauleiter Balytsky tells the propagandists that sooner or later all those who support Ukraine will be forced out of their homes and evicted outside the occupation - summarized the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Recall

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that the Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are mocking local residents for speaking Ukrainian.

