The russian federation is turning the occupied territories of Ukraine into ghettos, where returning home for Ukrainians becomes a danger not only to life but also to property. This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

The temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are turning into real ghettos, where even leaving or returning is becoming increasingly difficult. Currently, the only way to return to the TOT is through russia's Sheremetyevo airport, but only 10% of applicants are allowed through.

The only way for Ukrainians who want to visit their relatives in the occupation is through the russian Sheremetyevo airport. However, only 10% of people are allowed to go to the TOT by the racists - emphasized Ivan Fedorov.

Other Ukrainians who were not lucky enough to return home face the risk of losing their property.

The other 90% are turned back and promptly given a signal to the local gauleiters - if an "undesirable" Ukrainian has housing in the TOT, it is immediately recognized as "ownerless," locks are broken and "their lovers of the russian world" are moved in - Ivan Fedorov noted.

Currently, there are no security guarantees or rights for those who managed to get to the occupied territories.