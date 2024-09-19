Occupants arranged a blockade for residents of villages in TOT Zaporizhzhia - Orikhivska MBA

In Zaporizhzhia region, residents of some occupied settlements are under a complete blockade. People do not receive humanitarian aid, and the Russian military do not let residents out of the occupation, said the head of the Orikhiv city military administration Mykola Vinichenko in a commentary to Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

Currently, we have three settlements occupied - Nesteryanka, Kopani, and Myrne. There are 78 people in Nesteryanka, 54 people in Kopani, and two children in Myrne. Currently, they are not receiving humanitarian aid. The last time it was in August, they received cereals and stew. People collect rainwater and eat mostly what they have grown in the garden. These settlements are shelled every day, there are a lot of drones flying around, people are not allowed to leave. Previously, people could go to Tokmak, but now they are blockaded. They do not help them and do not let them go anywhere - said Mykola Vinichenko

The head of the MVA indicated that the number of Russian military in these settlements is not decreasing. The occupiers move mostly at night, when locals are not allowed to leave their homes. They also conduct constant searches and inspections of civilians.

