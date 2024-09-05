Occupants are actively using ammunition with toxic substances, dropping them from drones - Lykhoviy

The Russians are actively using ammunition with toxic substances, which are dropped from copters and drones. This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria unit, during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Russian troops are constantly using poisonous substances that they drop from copters and UAVs. In August, they dropped about 200 such munitions along the entire length of the contact line in the Tavria operational area. A little more of this is happening in Zaporizhzhya region - yesterday there were 13 drops with toxic substances," said Lykhoviy.

Recall

Russia has resumed assault operations on the southern directions, and their intensity and the number of attacks are gradually increasing to previous levels.