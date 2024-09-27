Number of injured in morning Russian attack in Odesa region rises to 16

This morning the enemy attacked Izmail district of Odesa region. Three people were killed and 16 were injured, including a three-year-old child. This was reported by the deputy head of the Odesa regional state administration Oleksandr Kharlov on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

Unfortunately, three people died, two elderly women and one elderly man. 16 people were injured, including three minors. The youngest child is three years old. All the victims were provided with the necessary medical care - he said.

Kharlov added that private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, buildings, and cars were damaged.