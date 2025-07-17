Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB

Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the procedure for the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (BES) was carried out in accordance with laws and regulations. She said this while speaking in the Verkhovna Rada before her appointment as Prime Minister, as reported by UNN.

When asked if the government intended to appoint a new head of the BES, Svyrydenko replied:

Regarding the BES procedure. It was carried out in accordance with laws and regulations. A decision was submitted to us. As members of the government, we considered this decision, and each of us had the opportunity to express our position: to abstain, to vote "for," or to refuse, according to the information heard by the relevant Minister of European Integration – Justice, concerning ties with the aggressor country.

Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister

Context

The competition commission has identified a single candidate for the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security. The winner is Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, head of the NABU detective unit. The SBU expressed reservations about Tsyvinskyi's candidacy during the competition, pointing out that his father has a Russian passport.

The commission for selecting the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security published an official document from the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the decision not to appoint the competition winner, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, to the position of BES Director.

The competition was held within the framework of Law No. 10439 on the reboot of the BES, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 29, 2024, which provides for a competitive selection of the head with the participation of experts delegated by international partners, as well as the certification of BES employees within a year after the appointment of the new director.

In addition, the election of the head of the BES based on the results of the competition by the end of July this year is a condition of the extended financing program with the IMF.