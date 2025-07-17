Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
08:49 AM • 18529 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 212741 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 126054 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 152234 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 135103 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 103965 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 265458 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 69832 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 78724 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90892 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
67%
746mm
Popular news
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone ProductionJuly 17, 01:16 AM • 102128 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualtiesJuly 17, 01:38 AM • 123551 views
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 59546 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?05:27 AM • 74328 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 135097 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 139450 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 212604 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 265376 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 199013 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 350684 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 35850 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 172631 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 192692 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 132755 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 144078 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6292 views

Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the procedure regarding the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine was carried out in accordance with the laws. She noted that the government considered the decision and each member had the opportunity to express their position.

Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB

Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the procedure for the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (BES) was carried out in accordance with laws and regulations. She said this while speaking in the Verkhovna Rada before her appointment as Prime Minister, as reported by UNN

When asked if the government intended to appoint a new head of the BES, Svyrydenko replied:

Regarding the BES procedure. It was carried out in accordance with laws and regulations. A decision was submitted to us. As members of the government, we considered this decision, and each of us had the opportunity to express our position: to abstain, to vote "for," or to refuse, according to the information heard by the relevant Minister of European Integration – Justice, concerning ties with the aggressor country.

Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister17.07.25, 11:49 • 18530 views

 Context

The competition commission has identified a single candidate for the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security. The winner is Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, head of the NABU detective unit. The SBU expressed reservations about Tsyvinskyi's candidacy during the competition, pointing out that his father has a Russian passport.

The commission for selecting the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security published an official document from the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the decision not to appoint the competition winner, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, to the position of BES Director

The competition was held within the framework of Law No. 10439 on the reboot of the BES, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 29, 2024, which provides for a competitive selection of the head with the participation of experts delegated by international partners, as well as the certification of BES employees within a year after the appointment of the new director.

In addition, the election of the head of the BES based on the results of the competition by the end of July this year is a condition of the extended financing program with the IMF.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
International Monetary Fund
Yulia Svyrydenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9