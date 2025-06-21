$41.690.00
Russian fuel train caught fire near Tokmak, railway significantly damaged - Andriushchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Near Tokmak, a Russian train with 11 fuel tanks caught fire, which, according to Andriushchenko, may be the result of a strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This led to significant damage to the railway track, which could suspend fuel supplies to the front for several weeks.

A Russian echelon with tanks is on fire near occupied Tokmak (Zaporizhia region). This was reported by Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the train could have been hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the railway section between the villages of Levadne and Molochansk.

Our people on the ground confirm the main bonus - the railway track is kaput. Repairs for a couple of weeks to replace it, which means fuel will not go to the front for two weeks

- noted Andriushchenko.

He clarified that the flames engulfed 11 fuel tanks.

"Smoke is visible for 15-20 km," Andriushchenko summarized.

Reminder

Last week, in Russian Kaliningrad, HUR agents attacked an electrical substation, which led to a power outage at military-industrial complex and Russian Armed Forces facilities. The damages for Russia are estimated at almost 5 million dollars.

Hackers of the DIU hit the services of the customs and tax service of the Russian Federation and Russian Railways - sources13.06.25, 11:32 • 3698 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Tokmak
