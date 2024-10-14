Shelling in Odesa region: two people are in stable serious condition
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile strike on Odesa killed 1 person and wounded 8. Two civilian vessels were damaged, which could hinder Ukraine's grain initiative, which feeds 400 million people in 70 countries.
This afternoon, Russia attacked Odesa, killing one person and wounding eight others. Two people are in hospital in stable serious condition. This was reported by the deputy head of the Odesa regional state administration, Oleksandr Kharlov, on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports.
One person was killed in the hostile shelling, eight people were wounded, six of whom are currently in hospital. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance. Two of them are in stable serious condition
He added that Russia does not stop terrorizing the peaceful Odesa region.
"This is the fourth ballistic missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa region in the last week.
As a result of today's attack, two civilian vessels were damaged. I believe that the intention of the Russian enemy is to obstruct our grain corridor, Ukraine's grain initiative, which feeds almost 400 million people in 70 countries," he said.