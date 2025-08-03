$41.710.00
"ATESH" partisans disrupted fuel supplies for Russian invaders in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

An operative of the "ATESH" partisan movement burned a relay cabinet near the settlement of Shovkove in Zaporizhzhia. This delayed the supply of fuel for the occupation forces heading to Berdiansk.

"ATESH" partisans disrupted fuel supplies for Russian invaders in Zaporizhzhia

In the Zaporizhzhia region, an operative of the ATESH partisan movement burned a relay cabinet on a railway section leading to Berdiansk. This helped delay the supply of fuel for the occupation forces, UNN writes, citing information from ATESH.

An agent of the ATESH movement carried out sabotage near the settlement of Shovkove in the Zaporizhzhia region. A relay cabinet was burned on a railway section leading to occupied Berdiansk. The destruction of this cabinet allowed for a delay in the supply of fuel to support the occupation forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction. And this place was not chosen by us by chance. Military cargo – equipment, fuel, and personnel – are regularly transported along this branch

- the message says.

ATESH emphasized that Berdiansk was and remains a Ukrainian city. The resistance shown by local residents to the Russian occupiers testifies to this.

"Berdiansk, like the entire Zaporizhzhia region, has always been and will be Ukrainian! Local residents prove by their actions that they will fight the occupiers, and the "Russian world" will not take root here! We call on residents of Berdiansk, Melitopol, Tokmak, and other cities to join our movement – become part of the resistance!" - the partisans urged.

Addition

The ATESH movement carried out sabotage on the railway line between Safonovo and Novooleksiivka in the Kherson region. Damage to the relay cabinet disrupted the supply of military cargo and fuel to Melitopol.

ATESH partisans successfully carried out sabotage near Tula, destroying a relay cabinet responsible for train movement. This caused serious disruptions in railway communication, affecting the supply of ammunition and weapons for Russian troops.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Tokmak
Berdiansk
Melitopol