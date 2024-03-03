Consequences of yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa: rescuers are looking for two more small children under the rubble

Yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa killed 10 people, including 3 children. This was reported by the deputy head of the Odesa regional state administration, Oleksandr Kharlov, on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports.

The search and rescue operation continues for the second day in a row. I have to state the fact that there are 8 victims of the Russian aggression against civilians. Three people are in serious condition in the hospital, they are being provided with all necessary assistance. 10 people were killed, including 3 children. We are currently looking for two small children. The last hope is dying, I hope we will find them - he said.

Kharlov added that rescue services are working around the clock.

Recall

In the morning, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported that another dead babywas pulled out of the rubble.

The day before, rescuers also unblocked the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child from the rubble after Russians targeted a residential building at night.

The enemy attacked Odesa region with drones on the night of March 2. There were explosions in the city.

On March 3, Odesa and the region mourned the victims of the Russian attack.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the night attack in Odesa under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.