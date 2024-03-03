Consequences of yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa: rescuers are looking for two more small children under the rubble

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10388 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 27464 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28775 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 180241 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167626 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168978 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216577 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248218 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154008 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371398 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 27464 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 180241 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 148492 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167626 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 159773 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2274 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16182 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17095 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20925 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28426 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Consequences of yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa: rescuers are looking for two more small children under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34772 views

Rescuers are searching for two more small children under the rubble after the Russian attack on Odesa, which has already claimed the lives of 10 people, including 3 children.

Consequences of yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa: rescuers are looking for two more small children under the rubble

Yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa killed 10 people, including 3 children. This was reported by the deputy head of the Odesa regional state administration, Oleksandr Kharlov, on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports.

The search and rescue operation continues for the second day in a row. I have to state the fact that there are 8 victims of the Russian aggression against civilians. Three people are in serious condition in the hospital, they are being provided with all necessary assistance. 10 people were killed, including 3 children. We are currently looking for two small children. The last hope is dying, I hope we will find them

- he said.

Kharlov added that rescue services are working around the clock.

Recall

In the morning, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported that another dead babywas pulled out of the rubble.

The day before, rescuers also unblocked the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child from the rubble after Russians targeted a residential building at night.

The enemy attacked Odesa region with drones on the night of March 2. There were explosions in the city.

On March 3, Odesa and the region mourned the victims of the Russian attack.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the night attack in Odesa under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Tokmak
Odesa
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11