Russia's night attack on Odesa: 32-year-old man in serious condition in hospital

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100646 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111036 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153674 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157384 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253650 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174842 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165973 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148421 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227656 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 26971 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40572 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 27733 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34022 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31398 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253650 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227656 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213503 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239153 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225801 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100646 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70801 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77322 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113538 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114406 views
Russia's night attack on Odesa: 32-year-old man in serious condition in hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23280 views

Russia launches a missile strike on Odesa, injuring 14 people and leaving a 32-year-old man in serious condition after surgery.

Russia continues to attack Odesa region. Last night was no exception. This was reported by Oleksandr Kharlov on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports

Citation

"In recent days, Russia has been terrorizing Odesa region by launching ballistic missiles. Tonight was no exception - at about 10 pm, using two ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M type, Russia launched a missile attack on the territory of the peaceful Odesa region, on civilian infrastructure, which resulted in the fire of the logistics warehouse of the emergency station.

Luckily, the employees of the emergency service managed to get down to the shelter. However, there are civilians who were injured. 14 people were injured. 1 person was hospitalized, 13 people were treated on the spot.

One victim, a 32-year-old man, is in a difficult condition after numerous surgeries. But he is stable, his life is not in danger," said Kharlov. 

Orders worth almost UAH 3 million were destroyed: Nova Poshta reports on the consequences of the Russian attack02.05.24, 12:05 • 20431 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarUNN-Odesa
tokmakTokmak
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising