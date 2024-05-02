Russia's night attack on Odesa: 32-year-old man in serious condition in hospital

Russia continues to attack Odesa region. Last night was no exception. This was reported by Oleksandr Kharlov on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports .

"In recent days, Russia has been terrorizing Odesa region by launching ballistic missiles. Tonight was no exception - at about 10 pm, using two ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M type, Russia launched a missile attack on the territory of the peaceful Odesa region, on civilian infrastructure, which resulted in the fire of the logistics warehouse of the emergency station.

Luckily, the employees of the emergency service managed to get down to the shelter. However, there are civilians who were injured. 14 people were injured. 1 person was hospitalized, 13 people were treated on the spot.

One victim, a 32-year-old man, is in a difficult condition after numerous surgeries. But he is stable, his life is not in danger," said Kharlov.

