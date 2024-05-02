Orders worth almost UAH 3 million were destroyed: Nova Poshta reports on the consequences of the Russian attack

As a result of the attack by Russian troops on the depot and office of Nova Poshta in Odesa, 15.5 tons of orders worth almost UAH 3 million were destroyed. This was reported by the press service of Nova Poshta, according to UNN.

Details

"The depot and the branch together received 904 shipments worth almost UAH 3 million. To compensate you for the cost of your parcels and cargo, we have been calling you since this morning. The Rashist missile destroyed not only our depot and branch, but also 15.5 tons of your orders from online stores with clothes, appliances, children's toys, pet treats, medicines, parcels with care for relatives, etc.", - said Nova Poshta.

Odesa fire station damaged as a result of Russian strikes in Odesa