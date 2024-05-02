Odesa fire station damaged as a result of Russian strikes in Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
The fire department in Odesa suffered significant damage as a result of Russia's missile attack on the city on May 1, although the rescuers were not injured because they were in cover during the attack.
In Odesa , as a result of an enemy missile attack on the city on May 1, a fire station building was damaged . The rescuers were not injured because they were in a shelter. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.
"Odesa. As a result of a Russian missile strike on May 1, the building of a fire station was heavily damaged," the State Emergency Service said in a statement.
As noted, the rescuers were in a shelter at the time of the impact, they were not injured.
Recall
As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa , 14 people were injured, one man was hospitalized in moderate condition. All others were treated on the spot.
Russians hit the sorting depot and branch of Nova Poshta.