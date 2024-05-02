Odesa fire station damaged as a result of Russian strikes in Odesa

In Odesa , as a result of an enemy missile attack on the city on May 1, a fire station building was damaged . The rescuers were not injured because they were in a shelter. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

"Odesa. As a result of a Russian missile strike on May 1, the building of a fire station was heavily damaged," the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

As noted, the rescuers were in a shelter at the time of the impact, they were not injured.

Recall

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa , 14 people were injured, one man was hospitalized in moderate condition. All others were treated on the spot.

Russians hit the sorting depot and branch of Nova Poshta.