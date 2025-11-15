General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of precise strikes on key military and infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation – from the Ryazan oil refinery to the Nebo-U radar station in Crimea. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of several critically important enemy targets at once. The most powerful blow fell on the Ryazan oil refinery – an enterprise that produces A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and liquefied gases.

The enterprise produces an average of 840 thousand tons of TS-1 aviation kerosene per year, which is also used by the aerospace forces of the Russian occupiers.

– stated the General Staff.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also hit the Nebo-U radar station on the temporarily occupied peninsula, a military echelon in the Tokmak area, and areas of concentration of Russian troops near Vovchansk. Data on losses and consequences are being clarified.

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine.

– emphasized the General Staff.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a fire engulfed an industrial enterprise in the Ryazan region after a drone attack, likely targeting an oil refinery.