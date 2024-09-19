Inspection of psychiatric hospitals in Odesa region: regional authorities provide details

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Inspection of psychiatric hospitals in Odesa region: regional authorities provide details

Inspection of psychiatric hospitals in Odesa region: regional authorities provide details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14480 views

Oleksandr Kharlov visited the regional psychiatric hospital No. 4, where renovation work is underway. He noted the improvement of conditions for patients, but pointed out the lack of beds due to the renovation.

Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kharlov visited the Regional Psychiatric Hospital No. 4 (Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi), UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the facility is undergoing renovations: wards, corridors, bathrooms, and auxiliary facilities are being updated.

The area around the hospital's departments is being improved, including ramps, smooth road surfaces, and gazebos for patients to relax

- He added.

As for food: the canteen is in a satisfactory condition, Kharlov said.

The food is normal, tasty, and they even bake fragrant buns in the hospital

 , he clarified.

However, due to a series of renovations, the institution is experiencing a shortage of beds.

According to Kharlov, this problem is currently being resolved. As a reminder, the inspection of psychiatric medical institutions in Odesa region is ongoing on behalf of the head of the regional state administration, Oleh Kiper.

It began after an incident in Odesa Psychiatric Hospital #2. There, combat medic Petro Konoplya went on a hunger strike because of the conditions and poor quality of food, which was promptly responded to by RMA.

During the meeting with the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, he called him his father and noted the high level of trust in Oleh Kiper on the part of the military.  After the meeting, the soldier stopped his hunger strike, and the Odesa Regional State Administration is promptly taking care of improving the conditions for all patients of the clinic

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
odesa-oblastOdesa Oblast
bilhorod-dnistrovskyiBilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
tokmakTokmak
odesaOdesa

