Inspection of psychiatric hospitals in Odesa region: regional authorities provide details

Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kharlov visited the Regional Psychiatric Hospital No. 4 (Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi), UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the facility is undergoing renovations: wards, corridors, bathrooms, and auxiliary facilities are being updated.

The area around the hospital's departments is being improved, including ramps, smooth road surfaces, and gazebos for patients to relax - He added.

As for food: the canteen is in a satisfactory condition, Kharlov said.

The food is normal, tasty, and they even bake fragrant buns in the hospital , he clarified.

However, due to a series of renovations, the institution is experiencing a shortage of beds.

According to Kharlov, this problem is currently being resolved. As a reminder, the inspection of psychiatric medical institutions in Odesa region is ongoing on behalf of the head of the regional state administration, Oleh Kiper.

It began after an incident in Odesa Psychiatric Hospital #2. There, combat medic Petro Konoplya went on a hunger strike because of the conditions and poor quality of food, which was promptly responded to by RMA.

During the meeting with the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, he called him his father and noted the high level of trust in Oleh Kiper on the part of the military. After the meeting, the soldier stopped his hunger strike, and the Odesa Regional State Administration is promptly taking care of improving the conditions for all patients of the clinic