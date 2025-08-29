SBU detained an FSB agent who organized caches with explosives in Zaporizhzhia

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent who was setting up caches with explosives in Zaporizhzhia for Russian agent-combat groups. The perpetrator turned out to be a 68-year-old resident of the frontline village of Prymorske, recruited by the enemy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As the investigation established, the suspect lived near the front line, which allowed the Rashists to transfer improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with their own drones directly to his yard.

Then, following FSB instructions, he arrived at the regional center, where he made caches with explosives and sent their coordinates to his handler. On the way to the "location," the agent also monitored the basing points of the Defense Forces and the directions of their movement towards the southern front. - reported the SBU.

It is noted that SBU officers documented the suspect's crimes step by step and detained him "red-handed" while he was setting up a new cache.

According to the investigation, the perpetrator came to the attention of the FSB through his acquaintance from temporarily occupied Tokmak, whom the SBU заочно notified of suspicion in February 2024.

Subsequently, the agent was put in constant contact with his handler – an FSB officer.

During searches at the detainee's residence, a smartphone was seized, which he used to communicate with the Russian special services officer.

SBU investigators notified the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

