Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 19893 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 35692 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 105437 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 57370 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 70279 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 108641 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 122076 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 104640 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 117087 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84399 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
SBU detained an FSB agent who organized caches with explosives in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

SBU counterintelligence detained a 68-year-old FSB agent who was setting up caches with explosives in Zaporizhzhia. He received explosives via drones and passed the coordinates of the caches to his handler, as well as tracking the movement of the Defense Forces.

SBU detained an FSB agent who organized caches with explosives in Zaporizhzhia

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent who was setting up caches with explosives in Zaporizhzhia for Russian agent-combat groups. The perpetrator turned out to be a 68-year-old resident of the frontline village of Prymorske, recruited by the enemy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As the investigation established, the suspect lived near the front line, which allowed the Rashists to transfer improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with their own drones directly to his yard.

Then, following FSB instructions, he arrived at the regional center, where he made caches with explosives and sent their coordinates to his handler. On the way to the "location," the agent also monitored the basing points of the Defense Forces and the directions of their movement towards the southern front.

- reported the SBU.

It is noted that SBU officers documented the suspect's crimes step by step and detained him "red-handed" while he was setting up a new cache.

According to the investigation, the perpetrator came to the attention of the FSB through his acquaintance from temporarily occupied Tokmak, whom the SBU заочно notified of suspicion in February 2024.

Subsequently, the agent was put in constant contact with his handler – an FSB officer.

During searches at the detainee's residence, a smartphone was seized, which he used to communicate with the Russian special services officer.

SBU investigators notified the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

A resident of Zaporizhzhia received 15 years in prison for treason. He provided the FSB with data on the Dnipro HPP for preparing new attacks.

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Tokmak
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia