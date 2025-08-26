$41.430.15
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
Tags
Authors
FSB agent prepared new enemy strikes on Kyiv and collected data near the National Guard and TCC, she was detained - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The SBU detained an FSB agent in Kyiv who was collecting data on administrative buildings of the Defense Forces and TCC. The enemy planned to use the information for terrorist attacks and air strikes on the capital.

FSB agent prepared new enemy strikes on Kyiv and collected data near the National Guard and TCC, she was detained - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had detained an FSB agent who was preparing new Russian shelling and terrorist attacks in Kyiv. The woman was caught  "red-handed" when she was conducting reconnaissance near the Main Directorate of the National Guard, and before that she was collecting information about the TCC, reported  the SBU on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Cyber specialists of the Security Service exposed another Russian agent in Kyiv. According to the case materials, the suspect collected information about the protection system of administrative buildings of the Defense Forces in the capital of our state.  SBU officers detained the suspect "red-handed" when she was conducting reconnaissance near the Main Directorate of the National Guard," the SBU reported.

According to the intelligence assignment, according to the special service, "the woman was supposed to prepare and hand over to the curator a plan-scheme of the location of checkpoints and service parking lots around the perimeter of the defense institution."

As the investigation established, "the agent also collected similar information about the basing points of the TCC in various districts of Kyiv."

"According to available data, the enemy subsequently planned to use the intelligence data to prepare new terrorist attacks and air strikes on the capital of Ukraine," the SBU noted.

It was established that the agent was a 36-year-old local freelancer recruited by the FSB. The enemy special service remotely recruited the woman through her acquaintance from temporarily occupied Crimea, who cooperates with Russia, the special service indicated.

In case of fulfilling enemy tasks, as indicated, the agent hoped for "evacuation" to Russia through third countries.

"SBU officers thwarted the plans of the occupiers and their accomplice. During the search, the suspect's smartphone, which she used for contacts with the FSB curator, was seized," the report says.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service have notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody, facing life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The SBU exposed an FSB agent network that was preparing for a new Russian shelling of Odesa region14.08.25, 23:23 • 5045 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Guard of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv