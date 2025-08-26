FSB agent prepared new enemy strikes on Kyiv and collected data near the National Guard and TCC, she was detained - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had detained an FSB agent who was preparing new Russian shelling and terrorist attacks in Kyiv. The woman was caught "red-handed" when she was conducting reconnaissance near the Main Directorate of the National Guard, and before that she was collecting information about the TCC, reported the SBU on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Cyber specialists of the Security Service exposed another Russian agent in Kyiv. According to the case materials, the suspect collected information about the protection system of administrative buildings of the Defense Forces in the capital of our state. SBU officers detained the suspect "red-handed" when she was conducting reconnaissance near the Main Directorate of the National Guard," the SBU reported.

According to the intelligence assignment, according to the special service, "the woman was supposed to prepare and hand over to the curator a plan-scheme of the location of checkpoints and service parking lots around the perimeter of the defense institution."

As the investigation established, "the agent also collected similar information about the basing points of the TCC in various districts of Kyiv."

"According to available data, the enemy subsequently planned to use the intelligence data to prepare new terrorist attacks and air strikes on the capital of Ukraine," the SBU noted.

It was established that the agent was a 36-year-old local freelancer recruited by the FSB. The enemy special service remotely recruited the woman through her acquaintance from temporarily occupied Crimea, who cooperates with Russia, the special service indicated.

In case of fulfilling enemy tasks, as indicated, the agent hoped for "evacuation" to Russia through third countries.

"SBU officers thwarted the plans of the occupiers and their accomplice. During the search, the suspect's smartphone, which she used for contacts with the FSB curator, was seized," the report says.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service have notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody, facing life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

