The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and KABs: one person died, 9 injured

As a result of an enemy drone attack and artillery shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, 9 people were wounded, and one person died. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

In Synelnykove district today – 9 victims of enemy terror. One person, unfortunately, died. Sincere condolences to relatives and friends - the message says.

In total, in the district, taking into account clarifications regarding morning strikes and information for the day, 7 private houses and a minivan were damaged. Fires broke out – the fire was extinguished. These are the consequences of drone and KAB attacks.

Nikopol region also suffered. The enemy targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka communities. FPV drones and artillery were used. A gas pipeline and a power line were affected. People are unharmed - added the RMA.

