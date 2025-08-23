$41.220.00
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and KABs: one person died, 9 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Dnipropetrovsk region was subjected to enemy attacks with drones, artillery, and KABs. As a result of the shelling, one person died, and nine were injured.

The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and KABs: one person died, 9 injured

As a result of an enemy drone attack and artillery shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, 9 people were wounded, and one person died. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

In Synelnykove district today – 9 victims of enemy terror. One person, unfortunately, died. Sincere condolences to relatives and friends

- the message says.

In total, in the district, taking into account clarifications regarding morning strikes and information for the day, 7 private houses and a minivan were damaged. Fires broke out – the fire was extinguished. These are the consequences of drone and KAB attacks.

Nikopol region also suffered. The enemy targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka communities. FPV drones and artillery were used. A gas pipeline and a power line were affected. People are unharmed

- added the RMA.

Olga Rozgon

