Russian troops attacked a 15-year-old boy with a drone in Novoraisk, Kherson region

Today, August 23, Russian troops dropped explosives on a 15-year-old boy in Novoraysk, Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.

Around 11:30 a.m., Russian military attacked a child with a drone in Novoraysk. - the message says.

It is noted that as a result of the dropping of explosives from a UAV, the 15-year-old boy sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, a concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the thigh. He is currently in the hospital, and doctors assess his condition as moderate.

Addition

Over the past day, Antonivka, Molodizhne, Komyshany, Sadove, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Dar'ivka, Mykilske, Klapaia, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Novovorontsovka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Kozatske, Vesele, and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes, and artillery shelling.

Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 11 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, private garages, and cars.

According to the police of Kherson region, one person died and 10 were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson region.

Russian troops once again shelled settlements in Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, aviation, and UAVs:

near Klapaia, Russian military attacked two civilian cars with FPV drones. As a result of the strikes, two women and two men aged 27 to 72 were injured. The people have explosive injuries and concussions;

in Komyshany, as a result of an FPV-type drone attack, a 73-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were injured. Both have concussions and a hand injury;

in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, two women aged 35 and 45 were injured as a result of a drop from a UAV. Both have mine-explosive injuries and concussions;

two more women aged 51 and 66 were injured as a result of the morning artillery shelling of the residential areas of Tekstylne. With mine-explosive injuries and lacerations, the victims were evacuated by police officers and taken to the hospital.

Enemy drone attacked a minibus in Dnipropetrovsk region: one killed and 5 injured