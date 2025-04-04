$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14835 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26779 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63811 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212290 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121786 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390733 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309847 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213580 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244137 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255053 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Russian troops shell Bilozerka: two women wounded

Around 17:00 on October 16, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka in Kherson region. As a result of the shelling of residential buildings, two women aged 59 and 60 were wounded, one of them was hospitalized.

Society • October 16, 03:05 PM • 20305 views

Kherson region is under attack: 1 killed, 4 wounded

Enemy troops shelled several settlements in the Kherson region. The attacks damaged residential buildings and infrastructure, killing one person and injuring four others.

Society • October 14, 05:01 AM • 21965 views

A 47-year-old man is wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling

In Bilozerka, Kherson region, a local resident was injured in an enemy shelling. The 47-year-old man was hospitalized with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his leg.

War • October 13, 12:54 PM • 25385 views

A person was killed and wounded in Kherson region as a result of a night attack by Russian Federation

A man born in 1995 died as a result of a nighttime artillery shelling of Bilozerka in Kherson region. Two people were injured and hospitalized with explosive injuries and concussions.

War • October 4, 07:49 AM • 19212 views

In Kherson region enemy attacked critical infrastructure and buildings, leaving one dead and 12 wounded

Occupants shelled 17 settlements in Kherson region, damaging critical infrastructure and residential buildings. As a result of the attacks, 1 person died and 12 were injured.

War • September 30, 07:45 AM • 21455 views

Russian army has been attacking Kherson since the morning: there are victims

Russian Federation struck Kherson and the region, injuring 5 civilians at night and in the morning. The attacks were carried out with the help of aircraft, artillery and drones, and residential buildings were damaged.

War • September 26, 08:32 AM • 19197 views

In Kherson region Russian troops hit residential areas: 13 wounded

The occupiers shelled 23 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential areas and infrastructure. As a result of the hostile attacks, 13 people were injured, 19 houses, gas pipelines and cars were damaged.

War • September 24, 07:17 AM • 20032 views

Russian troops shoot at a bank in Kherson region, leaving one dead and 7 wounded in 24 hours

Occupants shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region. Administrative buildings, a bank, residential buildings, a gas pipeline and transport were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 7 were injured.

War • September 23, 05:49 AM • 19590 views

One killed and 4 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks in 24 hours

The occupiers shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. The enemy attacks killed 1 person and injured 4 others.

War • September 18, 05:38 AM • 18376 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, six wounded

Russian troops shelled 15 settlements in the Kherson region. Residential buildings, infrastructure and cars were damaged, one person was killed and six were injured.

Society • July 25, 05:00 AM • 29688 views

Russians hit an agricultural enterprise, wounding 6 people in Kherson region

Occupants shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region. Residential buildings, outbuildings and cars were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 6 people were injured.

War • July 18, 05:35 AM • 31217 views

Kherson region suffers a missile attack from Russia, two wounded in the region

In the Kherson region, Russian forces launched missile and air strikes on several settlements, damaging residential areas, buildings, and infrastructure, and injuring two civilians.

War • July 8, 05:25 AM • 27094 views

Number of victims of Russian attacks in Kherson region increases

A 69-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds and a broken hip as a result of Russian artillery shelling in Bilozerka, Kherson region, and six people were wounded in a Russian strike on Antonivka.

Society • June 26, 10:31 PM • 84556 views

Kherson region: 3 "Shaheds" destroyed at night, one killed and 3 wounded over the last 24 hours

Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kherson region, killing 1 person, injuring 3, and damaging residential buildings, a school, an industrial facility, a pumping station, and a gas pipeline.

War • May 21, 05:20 AM • 27176 views

Russians attack Bilozerka in Kherson region: two people are wounded

Two people, a 74-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, sustained mine-blast wounds as a result of Russian shelling of Bilozerka village in Kherson region on May 20.

War • May 20, 05:47 PM • 26148 views

Russian strikes damage infrastructure in Kherson region, one wounded

Russian troops shelled residential areas of several settlements in the Kherson region, damaging infrastructure, buildings and private property, injuring one person.

War • May 9, 05:59 AM • 23774 views

Pletenchuk: russians used jet skis to storm Krynok yesterday, but it did not help them

russians unsuccessfully tried to storm the Krynky area from the water on jet skis, but their attempts to conduct an assault operation from an open surface were thwarted.

War • May 8, 12:58 PM • 62582 views

Kherson partially left without power after Russian strikes on critical infrastructure

Russian shelling damaged critical infrastructure in Kherson, partially leaving the city without electricity, and hit residential areas, killing one person and injuring three others.

Society • May 8, 06:29 AM • 32088 views

Invaders attack Kherson region with KABs, a lot of destruction in a number of settlements - Prokudin

17 settlements in the Kherson region were shelled by the Russian army, resulting in the destruction of buildings and infrastructure, and a man and a woman were injured as a result of the shelling.

War • May 7, 11:12 AM • 24795 views

Russians attacked Bilozerka in Kherson region in the morning: a woman was wounded and there is damage

A 51-year-old woman was injured when Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region, damaging a dozen houses.

War • May 7, 07:18 AM • 23673 views

In Kherson region, Russians hit an educational institution, a kindergarten and a critical infrastructure facility

Russian troops shelled residential areas in Kherson region, hitting an educational institution, a kindergarten, and a critical infrastructure facility, but there were no casualties.

War • April 29, 05:12 AM • 27859 views

Russian attacks in Kherson region kill one person, injure 8 others, hit critical infrastructure

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, hitting critical infrastructure and private homes in 14 settlements, killing 1 person and injuring 8 others.

War • April 27, 07:09 AM • 41687 views

Over the past day, Russians shelled 21 settlements in Kherson region: Bilozerka suffered the most

Russians shelled 21 settlements in the Kherson region, causing casualties and damage to buildings, including a kindergarten, with Bilozerka suffering the most.

War • April 26, 08:55 AM • 23998 views

Russians hit a shopping center and a kindergarten in Kherson region, 6 wounded in 24 hours - RMA

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging a multi-storey building, 6 private houses, a shopping center, a kindergarten, an agricultural enterprise and cars, injuring 6 people.

War • April 26, 05:48 AM • 18151 views

Russian troops shell Kherson region: one person is wounded

Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerky, Kherson region, wounding a 57-year-old local resident who was in his garden.

War • April 25, 12:12 PM • 20373 views

Russians dropped explosives on a truck from a drone in Kherson region, one person injured - RMA

A 58-year-old man was wounded when Russian troops attacked a truck with a drone near the village of Osokorivka in Kherson region, and two other civilians were wounded in Russian shelling in Bilozerka.

War • April 25, 09:52 AM • 23065 views

Russians hit critical infrastructure, gas station and gas pipelines in Kherson region, one killed and 5 wounded - RMA

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging a multi-storey building, 14 private houses, critical infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, a gas station, outbuildings, a garage, private cars and gas pipelines, killing 1 person and injuring 5 others.

War • April 24, 05:28 AM • 88841 views

Hostile shelling in Kherson region kills 2, wounds 6, hits critical infrastructure - RMA

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging 8 multi-storey buildings, 26 private houses, an educational institution, a kindergarten, a cultural institution, a critical infrastructure facility and a gas pipeline, killing 2 people and injuring 6.

War • April 23, 07:19 AM • 26106 views

Occupants shelled 21 settlements in Kherson region

The Russian military shelled 21 settlements in the Kherson region, wounding one person and damaging infrastructure.

Society • April 21, 06:01 AM • 33254 views

Russians hit medical facility, heating pipeline and gas pipeline in Kherson region, 3 wounded - RMA

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging 5 multi-storey buildings, 8 private houses, a medical facility, an administrative building, a heating main and a gas pipeline, injuring 3 people.

War • April 19, 05:54 AM • 26278 views