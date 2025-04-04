Around 17:00 on October 16, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka in Kherson region. As a result of the shelling of residential buildings, two women aged 59 and 60 were wounded, one of them was hospitalized.
Enemy troops shelled several settlements in the Kherson region. The attacks damaged residential buildings and infrastructure, killing one person and injuring four others.
In Bilozerka, Kherson region, a local resident was injured in an enemy shelling. The 47-year-old man was hospitalized with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his leg.
A man born in 1995 died as a result of a nighttime artillery shelling of Bilozerka in Kherson region. Two people were injured and hospitalized with explosive injuries and concussions.
Occupants shelled 17 settlements in Kherson region, damaging critical infrastructure and residential buildings. As a result of the attacks, 1 person died and 12 were injured.
Russian Federation struck Kherson and the region, injuring 5 civilians at night and in the morning. The attacks were carried out with the help of aircraft, artillery and drones, and residential buildings were damaged.
The occupiers shelled 23 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential areas and infrastructure. As a result of the hostile attacks, 13 people were injured, 19 houses, gas pipelines and cars were damaged.
Occupants shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region. Administrative buildings, a bank, residential buildings, a gas pipeline and transport were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 7 were injured.
The occupiers shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. The enemy attacks killed 1 person and injured 4 others.
Russian troops shelled 15 settlements in the Kherson region. Residential buildings, infrastructure and cars were damaged, one person was killed and six were injured.
Occupants shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region. Residential buildings, outbuildings and cars were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 6 people were injured.
In the Kherson region, Russian forces launched missile and air strikes on several settlements, damaging residential areas, buildings, and infrastructure, and injuring two civilians.
A 69-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds and a broken hip as a result of Russian artillery shelling in Bilozerka, Kherson region, and six people were wounded in a Russian strike on Antonivka.
Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kherson region, killing 1 person, injuring 3, and damaging residential buildings, a school, an industrial facility, a pumping station, and a gas pipeline.
Two people, a 74-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, sustained mine-blast wounds as a result of Russian shelling of Bilozerka village in Kherson region on May 20.
Russian troops shelled residential areas of several settlements in the Kherson region, damaging infrastructure, buildings and private property, injuring one person.
russians unsuccessfully tried to storm the Krynky area from the water on jet skis, but their attempts to conduct an assault operation from an open surface were thwarted.
Russian shelling damaged critical infrastructure in Kherson, partially leaving the city without electricity, and hit residential areas, killing one person and injuring three others.
17 settlements in the Kherson region were shelled by the Russian army, resulting in the destruction of buildings and infrastructure, and a man and a woman were injured as a result of the shelling.
A 51-year-old woman was injured when Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region, damaging a dozen houses.
Russian troops shelled residential areas in Kherson region, hitting an educational institution, a kindergarten, and a critical infrastructure facility, but there were no casualties.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, hitting critical infrastructure and private homes in 14 settlements, killing 1 person and injuring 8 others.
Russians shelled 21 settlements in the Kherson region, causing casualties and damage to buildings, including a kindergarten, with Bilozerka suffering the most.
In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging a multi-storey building, 6 private houses, a shopping center, a kindergarten, an agricultural enterprise and cars, injuring 6 people.
Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerky, Kherson region, wounding a 57-year-old local resident who was in his garden.
A 58-year-old man was wounded when Russian troops attacked a truck with a drone near the village of Osokorivka in Kherson region, and two other civilians were wounded in Russian shelling in Bilozerka.
In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging a multi-storey building, 14 private houses, critical infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, a gas station, outbuildings, a garage, private cars and gas pipelines, killing 1 person and injuring 5 others.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging 8 multi-storey buildings, 26 private houses, an educational institution, a kindergarten, a cultural institution, a critical infrastructure facility and a gas pipeline, killing 2 people and injuring 6.
The Russian military shelled 21 settlements in the Kherson region, wounding one person and damaging infrastructure.
In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging 5 multi-storey buildings, 8 private houses, a medical facility, an administrative building, a heating main and a gas pipeline, injuring 3 people.