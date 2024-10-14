Kherson region is under attack: 1 killed, 4 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops shelled several settlements in the Kherson region. The attacks damaged residential buildings and infrastructure, killing one person and injuring four others.
Over the past day, several settlements in Kherson region came under terrorist fire. Unfortunately, there are victims and casualties. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, Antonivka, Komyshany, Sadove, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Kizomys, Stanislav and the city of Kherson suffered from the attacks.
The enemy forces struck a cell tower and residential areas, damaging three multi-storey buildings and six private houses. In addition, the shelling destroyed gas pipelines, warehouses, garages, as well as private cars and motorcycles.
Unfortunately, as a result of this aggression, one person was killed and four others were injured.
