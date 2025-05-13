Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

$41.550.04
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
May 12, 07:01 PM

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM

"This is a blow to international trust in ARMA": expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Popular news

Trump's customs policy will lead to inflation and slow down the growth of the US economy - Federal Reserve System (FRS)

May 12, 05:59 PM

Zelenskyy was forced to agree to negotiations with Putin in Istanbul so as not to offend Trump - media

May 12, 06:10 PM

The subway stopped in London due to a large-scale power outage: what is known

May 12, 06:22 PM

The West is seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite - Zakharova

May 12, 07:37 PM

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 May 12

Russian officials are trying to dissuade Putin from traveling to Istanbul for negotiations with Zelenskyy. Although there has been no official refusal, statements from lower-level officials indicate this.

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

Russian officials are dissuading Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from traveling to Istanbul for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that the day before, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Konstantin Kosachev stated that Zelenskyy's invitation is a "pure spectacle" and "buffoonery", arguing that high-level meetings are not organized in "such a difficult situation", and accusing Zelenskyy of trying to blame Russia for not being interested in negotiations.

Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnyk questioned Zelenskyy's intentions to invite Putin to a meeting in Istanbul. Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs of Russia Oleksiy Chepa expressed doubt on May 12 that Putin would go to Istanbul for a meeting with Zelenskyy

- ISW notes.

They conclude that although Kremlin-level officials have not officially responded to Zelenskyy's invitation, statements by lower-level Russian officials indicate that Putin is unlikely to go to Istanbul and meet with Zelenskyy.

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry
May 12, 22:59

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from Russia from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump says he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday.

Austria offers Vienna for peace talks on the war in Ukraine - Chancellor
May 13, 00:58

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
