Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

Russian officials are dissuading Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from traveling to Istanbul for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that the day before, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Konstantin Kosachev stated that Zelenskyy's invitation is a "pure spectacle" and "buffoonery", arguing that high-level meetings are not organized in "such a difficult situation", and accusing Zelenskyy of trying to blame Russia for not being interested in negotiations.

Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnyk questioned Zelenskyy's intentions to invite Putin to a meeting in Istanbul. Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs of Russia Oleksiy Chepa expressed doubt on May 12 that Putin would go to Istanbul for a meeting with Zelenskyy - ISW notes.

They conclude that although Kremlin-level officials have not officially responded to Zelenskyy's invitation, statements by lower-level Russian officials indicate that Putin is unlikely to go to Istanbul and meet with Zelenskyy.

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from Russia from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump says he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday.

Austria offers Vienna for peace talks on the war in Ukraine - Chancellor