Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

On May 13, 2025, Kyiv "Dynamo" celebrates 98 years since its foundation. Over almost a century of history, the club has won dozens of trophies, glorified Ukraine on the European stage and became a symbol of strength, tradition and the indomitable spirit of Ukrainian football. However, this day is also marked by grief for Ukrainian football, as today, 23 years ago, the legendary Ukrainian coach of "Dynamo" Valery Lobanovsky died. UNN tells about the history of the team's creation, the first matches, the current state and the role of "Dynamo" in Ukrainian football.

Creation history

On April 13, 1927, the Presidium of the All-Ukrainian Council of Proletarian Sports Societies "Dynamo" with its center in the then capital of the USSR - Kharkiv approved the creation of its center in Kyiv. This is how the appearance of the Kyiv Proletarian Sports Society "Dynamo" was documented (this document was found by historian Oleksandr Kabanets in the State Archives of the Kyiv region).

Exactly one month later, the Interdepartmental Commission for Public Organizations and Unions of the Kyiv District officially registered the Statute of the Kyiv Proletarian Sports Society "Dynamo". And the day before, the KPST "Dynamo" sent a letter to the District Council of Physical Culture of Kyiv.

The second mention of the "Dynamo" football team appeared on April 5, 1928 in the newspaper "Evening Kyiv": "Kyiv Sports Society "Dynamo" is organizing its football team this year. "Dynamo" raised the issue before Okrsofik about including the team in the match draws".

However, it was 1927, as the year of foundation, that was recorded in the official documents and reference books of FIFA and UEFA. The registration of PST "Dynamo" on May 13, 1927, within the framework of which the football team was later born, is confirmed by documents stored in the Central State Archives of Higher Authorities and Administration of Ukraine. Therefore, May 13, 1927 is officially considered the birthday of the club.

First steps and war times

Dynamo played its first match only on July 1, 1928. In Bila Tserkva against the national team of this city. In this game, Kyiv lost - 2:1. The next match was played on July 17, 1928 against the Dynamo club from Odessa, which ended in a draw - 2:2.

After that, Kyiv made its first trip outside the republic - to Belarus, where they played two matches: with the national team of the neighboring republic - 1:5, with the national team of the Gomel district - 3:2.

On September 14, 1929, "Dynamo" played its first international match with the working team of Lower Austria "Deutsch Wagram", in which it lost - 4:3.

In 1936, the USSR decided to create a single team championship instead of a large number of diverse multi-level tournaments. The strongest team of the Ukrainian SSR at that time - "Dynamo" - became a representative from Ukraine. The debut in the championship took place in Kyiv on May 24, 1936, when Moscow "Dynamo" defeated the hosts with a score of 5:1.

In 1937, the first full two-round championship was held, in which "Dynamo" again received a prize, losing only to Moscow "Dynamo" and "Spartak". However, before the Second World War, Kyiv did not achieve any achievements.

On June 22, 1941, Germany attacked the USSR. With the outbreak of the war, most of the players were called up to the ranks of the Red Army, the people's militia and the extermination battalions. The evacuation from Kyiv began on July 1. But the Dynamo football players who were subject to conscription remained in the city. The team's coach Mykhailo Butusov and the former team captain Kostyantyn Shchegotsky tried to persuade the head of the Kyiv NKVD, Lev Varnavsky, to send not only the novice football players from Western Ukraine, but also all the other members of the team to the rear. Varnavsky saw cowardice in this and refused to help with the evacuation.

After the end of the battles for Kyiv, cultural life began to improve in the city: the opera house was opened, cinemas began to work, and concerts were held. There was also a growing interest in holding sports competitions.

As a result, spontaneously created football teams began to appear. Among them is the "Start" team, assembled from players of the pre-war Kyiv football clubs "Dynamo" and "Lokomotiv".

August 9, 1942 was the most memorable match for the Start team. On this day, a football match took place in Nazi-occupied Kyiv, which went down in history as the "Death Match". This match became not only a sporting event, but also a symbol of courage, dignity and the indomitable spirit of the Ukrainian people.

The game took place at the Zenit stadium between the team of Soviet football players "Start" and the German team of soldiers - "Flakelf". Despite the danger and threats, the Soviet players refused to lose, demonstrating a high level of play and winning with a score of 5:3.

There are several versions of the match events. The fact is that there is a version that the occupation authorities allegedly gave the Start football players an ultimatum: either they "drain" the match, or they will be shot. As you can see, the football players refused. Historians argue about this. According to some reports, some of the players were arrested a few days after the match. Some of them were tortured and shot in the Syrets concentration camp.

According to Makar Goncharenko, a direct participant in the match, no one threatened the Kyiv football players before the game. After the match, they freely dispersed to their homes. 9 days after the match, most of the "Start" football players were arrested for stealing bread from the bakery. The entire team was held in the Gestapo for some time, where the boys were tortured and interrogated, and later they were transferred to the Syrets concentration camp.

Four of them were shot much later - for sabotage at the bakery where the mentioned football players worked.

In 2005, the Hamburg prosecutor's office closed the case on the "death match", which it had been conducting since 1974. No connection was found between the Ukrainians' victory and their execution.

Post-war period, the road to the first championship and the Lobanovsky era

Only on May 2, 1944, after the return of the Soviet government, a friendly meeting of Kyiv Dynamo players with Moscow Spartak took place at the Dynamo stadium. In 1954, "Dynamo" wins its first trophy - the USSR Cup.

It is interesting that "Dynamo" became the only team that never lost in the final of the USSR Cup - every appearance in the final ended in victory. In total, Kyiv won the Cup 9 times.

Dynamo players with the first USSR Cup

In the 1961 season, "Dynamo" wins the USSR championship for the first time. Then the team was 4 points ahead of Moscow "Torpedo". Kyiv played 30 matches in the national championship, in which they suffered only three defeats and nine ended in a draw. They suffered the most offensive defeat in that season with a score of 0:5 from their Moscow teammates on July 23, 1961.

"Dynamo" Kyiv became the first team to win the USSR championship without being from Moscow, and later became one of the most successful clubs in the Soviet Union.

Also note that "Dynamo" won the title of Champion of the USSR 13 times, which is a record of the Championship. In 1990, Kyiv won its last title of USSR champion.

"Dynamo" of the 1989-1990 season

In January 1964, Viktor Maslov took the position of head coach of Kyiv "Dynamo" and already in September, under the leadership of the new coach, the "white and blue" won the USSR Cup, defeating the Samara "Krylya Sovietov" in the final - 1:0.

Viktor Maslov - coach of "Dynamo" in 1964-1970

Since 1965, "Dynamo" has been participating in UEFA European Cup tournaments. Fans have to wait 10 years for the first trophy. In October 1973, before the match with "Karpaty" in Lviv, the football players of the Kyiv team were presented with a new head coach - he was 34-year-old Valery Lobanovsky. In January 1974, Lobanovsky was joined by his former partner from "Dynamo" Oleg Bazylevich.

Valery Lobanovsky and Oleg Bazylevich

In the 1974/75 season, "Dynamo" meets in the final of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, in which it defeated the Hungarian "Ferencvaros" - 3:0.

In the same year, "Dynamo" meets with Munich "Bavaria", for which the legendary Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Müller, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and others play, in the match for the UEFA Super Cup, in which it defeats the Germans with a total score of - 3:0.

The first match took place in Munich and ended with a victory for "Dynamo" - 1:0. The goal was scored by Oleg Blokhin. The second match a month later took place in Kyiv at the "Republican Stadium" (now NSC "Olimpiyskiy"). The match ended with a confident victory for Kyiv with a score of - 2:0. Oleg Blokhin scored a double.

In addition, in 1975, Kyiv became the champions of the USSR.

In that year, on December 30, Blokhin, Oleg Blokhin was awarded the most prestigious individual award in European football - the "Golden Ball", which is traditionally awarded by the French weekly France Football. He became the first Dynamo player to win this trophy, and the second representative of the USSR after Lev Yashin.

After the triumph of 1975, a certain decline begins in the game of "Dynamo", which lasts until 1985. The team continues to win Soviet trophies, but there is no breakthrough in the game. In addition, there are constant failures in European competitions. In 1983, Lobanovsky, appointed head coach of the USSR national team, leaves Dynamo and returns to the club in 1984.

The new "Lobanovsky team" confirms its international class: in 1986 "Dynamo" wins the Cup Winners' Cup for the second time, the USSR national team plays almost the entire squad at the 1986 World Cup and the 1988 European Championship, where it becomes the vice-champion of Europe.

USSR national team at the 1988 European Championship (with 7 players from Dynamo Kyiv)

In the final of the Cup Winners' Cup of the 1985-1986 season, "Dynamo" defeated Madrid "Atletico" - 3:0. The goals were scored by Oleksandr Zavarov, Oleg Blokhin and Vadym Yevtushenko.

"Dynamo" with the Cup Winners' Cup trophy

In addition, Kyiv striker Igor Belanov becomes the winner of the Golden Ball this year.

Igor Belanov with the Golden Ball

In the late 80s - early 90s, "Dynamo" is engaged in an active transfer policy, completely changing its composition. "Dynamo" still wins the penultimate championship of the USSR, but Lobanovsky left the club again, and the level of young players was low.

Independent Ukraine, triumphs and defeats in the Champions League, the "black day" in the history of "Dynamo" and Ukrainian football

After the formation of the independent championship, "Dynamo" becomes the undisputed leader of Ukrainian football in the 90s, although it does not win the first championship - Simferopol "Tavria" became the first champion of Ukraine in football.

"Tavria" with the first trophy in the history of the Ukrainian Premier League

The team participates in the trial draw of the 91/92 Champions League. In 1993, an internal economic conflict occurs in "Dynamo" - the club becomes the property of Hryhoriy Surkis, turning into a joint-stock company.

Throughout the 90s, the new management restores the club's infrastructure. A new suburban base is being built. In 1995, a grandiose scandal takes place, which is also known as the "fur coat scandal".

"Dynamo" achieves the right to participate in the Champions League, but after the first match, judge Antonio Jesus Lopez Nieto accuses the club of attempting to bribe with fur coats. After a brief review, UEFA disqualifies the club from the draw, banning participation in European competitions for two years. In 1996, "Dynamo" achieves the lifting of the disqualification, but rehabilitation did not happen.

In 1996, "Dynamo" completely fails the European Cup season, after which the management once again turns to Lobanovsky with a proposal to return. This time, Lobanovsky agrees, and the last return takes place.

Throughout the 90s, due to the very low level of the domestic championship, "Dynamo" is the undisputed leader of the Ukrainian championship. However, the 90s were remembered for successful performances in the Champions League, in particular in the 1998-1999 season.

Then "Dynamo" confidently took first place in the group, in 1/4 beat Madrid "Real" with a total score of - 3:1, and in the semi-finals unfortunately lost to "Bavaria" on the sum of two matches - 4:3. This result is still the highest for Ukrainian teams in the Champions League.

After the successes of 1999, Andriy Shevchenko and Oleg Luzhny transfer to "Milan" and "Arsenal". The club continues to perform quite successfully in the European arena by inertia, but a decline in the game becomes obvious. At the same time, "Dynamo" finally has a competitor for gold in the domestic championship - Donetsk "Shakhtar".

Andriy Shevchenko, Serhiy Rebrov and Oleg Luzhny

May 2002 becomes a "black day" for "Dynamo" and for all of Ukrainian football. On May 7, 2002, Kyiv "Dynamo" arrives in Zaporizhzhia for the match against the local "Metallurg" as part of the 21st round of the Ukrainian Championship. In recent years, due to the deterioration of his health, Valery Lobanovsky missed a number of Dynamo away matches. Doctors dissuaded the coach from traveling to Zaporizhzhia, but Lobanovsky decided to fly with the team.

In the middle of the first half, Lobanovsky feels ill, paramedics give him medicine, but Valery Vasilyevich flatly refuses to go to the hospital. At the equator of the match, it seems that the "Meter" feels better, but doctors continue to be on duty near the coaching bench.

The final whistle records the victory of "Dynamo", but some fans do not leave the stadium to find out about Lobanovsky's health. The 63-year-old coach tries to refuse hospitalization once again - he even goes to the ambulance himself, with the help of doctors. With a stroke against the background of a hypertensive crisis, Valery Vasilyevich is brought to the intensive care unit of the Zaporizhzhia City Hospital of Emergency and Emergency Medical Care.

On May 13, it becomes known that the legendary coach died in the hospital without regaining consciousness. Lobanovsky died on the birthday of Kyiv "Dynamo" - exactly 75 years since its foundation.

Lobanovsky monument near the Dynamo stadium

The final of the European Champions League between the German "Bayer 04" and Madrid "Real", which took place 2 days later, began with a minute of silence honoring the Ukrainian coach.

The period after Lobanovsky begins with his follower Oleksiy Mykhailychenko, who manages to return the championship to Kyiv, but in European competitions the team can not even get close to the game of "Dynamo" in the late 90s. In 2004, Mykhailychenko is replaced by Jozef Szabo, then in 2005 another Dynamo pupil - Leonid Buryak comes. It was in 2005 that the shameful performances of Kyiv began in the Champions League - first, in 2005, "Dynamo" did not get into the group tournament for the first time in 9 years, and in 2006, already under the leadership of Demyanenko, it shamefully failed the group tournament, failing to achieve a single victory.

At the beginning of the 2010s, Kyiv is headed by the first foreign specialist in the history of the club - the Russian Yuriy Semin, known for his many years of work at Lokomotiv (Moscow), under whose leadership "Dynamo" wins the "gold" of the championship, the Super Cup of Ukraine and reaches the 1/2 finals of the UEFA Cup, where it loses to Donetsk "Shakhtar", which eventually wins the first European trophy for Independent Ukraine.

Further performances of "Dynamo" in European Cups, the Championship of Ukraine and the Cup of Ukraine can be called a complete failure. The 2013/2014 season becomes the most disastrous for the "white and blue", in which the team under the leadership of Oleg Blokhin did not receive medals for the first time in its history, taking 4th place in the championship. During the spring part of the championship, Oleg Blokhin was fired, the last matches the club held under the leadership of Serhiy Rebrov.

At the same time, "Dynamo" won the first trophy since 2009, defeating Donetsk "Shakhtar" in the final of the Ukrainian Cup. Under the leadership of Rebrov, "Dynamo" wins the Championship of Ukraine twice, the Cup of Ukraine once more, reaches the 1/4 of the Europa League and for the first time in 17 years reaches the playoffs of the Champions League, stopping at the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

Then there were again vague performances in the championship and European Cups. "Dynamo" can not become the champion of Ukraine for 5 years, but already in 2020, under the leadership of Mircea Lucescu, Kyiv wins the long-awaited trophy.

Current season

In the current season, "Dynamo" shows confident results in the UPL and the Cup of Ukraine. The team with two rounds to the end, takes first place in the championship and confidently goes to its 17th trophy, without suffering a single defeat in the championship, and the third star on the emblem.

In the Cup of Ukraine, the team reached the final, where tomorrow, May 14, it will meet with Donetsk "Shakhtar".

However, in this season, "Dynamo" completely failed in the group round of the Europa League, taking 34th place out of 36.

Over the years of its existence, "Dynamo" has won more than 60 trophies, including 13 USSR championships, 16 titles of champion of Ukraine, 11 Cups of Ukraine, as well as prestigious international awards. The club became the first representative of Soviet football to reach such heights at the European level. The successes of "Dynamo" are impossible to imagine without legendary names, in particular Valery Lobanovsky, whose name is forever engraved in the history of the club. Players such as Oleg Blokhin, Igor Belanov, Andriy Shevchenko and Serhiy Rebrov made an invaluable contribution to the glory of the club both nationally and internationally.

Today, "Dynamo" remains one of the leading football forces of Ukraine, continuing to nurture talented youth and maintain a high level of play. In the difficult conditions of war and social challenges, the club continues to be a symbol of resilience, unity and football tradition for millions of Ukrainian fans.