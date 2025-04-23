The Ukrainian Super Cup in football will not take place for the fourth time in a row: UPL clubs are against it

Clubs of the Ukrainian Premier League agreed with the proposals not to hold the match for the Super Cup of Ukraine and to determine August 2 as the basic date for the 1st round of the 2025/26 season. This is reported by the UPL press service, reports UNN.

Yesterday, a meeting of UPL Participants regarding the plan-calendar of the Ukrainian Premier League competitions for the 2025/26 season was held in the format of a video conference. The draft plan-calendar, developed by the working group, was sent to the representatives of the UPL clubs in advance. The participants of the video conference agreed with the proposals not to hold the match for the Super Cup of Ukraine and to determine August 2 as the basic date for the 1st round of the 2025/26 season - the message reads.

UPL clubs have received time for the final approval of the plan-calendar of the Ukrainian Premier League competitions for the 2025/26 season. It will be finally approved at the meeting of the UAF Executive Committee.

The UPL also reminded that in the 2025/26 season, four representatives of Ukraine in European Cups are expected to play in the early stages of the competition - even before the start of the UPL Championship.

Champions League - the UPL champion starts in the second qualifying round (July 22/23 and 29/30);

Europa League - the winner of the Ukrainian Cup or the second team of the UPL starts in the first qualifying round (July 10 and 17);

League of Conferences - the second and third (or third and fourth) teams of the UPL start in the second qualifying round (July 24 and 31).

Addition

The Super Cup of Ukraine in football is a one-match tournament in which the champion and the winner of the Ukrainian Cup of the previous season play. If one team wins the Cup and the championship, then the champion and the finalist of the Ukrainian Cup play in the Super Cup.

The last time the Super Cup match was held was in September 2021. Then Donetsk "Shakhtar" won a devastating victory over Kyiv "Dynamo" - 3:0 at the NSC "Olimpiysky" in Kyiv.

In 2022 and 2023, the Super Cup match was canceled due to the invasion of Russia into Ukraine.

In 2024, the Super Cup match was canceled due to the busy competition schedule in the summer. In particular, the Ukrainian national team played in the final part of the European Championship, and the U23 team participated in the Olympics in Paris for the first time.

The decision was made due to the fact that there are many final tournaments this summer: Euro 2024, European U-19 Championship, Olympics. Could the match be postponed to another time? Clubs should decide whether to play the Super Cup match or not - said UAF President Andriy Shevchenko.

Let us remind you

Already today, April 23, the finalists of the Ukrainian Cup will be determined. In the first semi-final match in Lviv, the first league "Bukovyna" and Kyiv "Dynamo" will play. After the first match, the second match of the Cup will start immediately, in which Zhytomyr "Polissya" will face Donetsk "Shakhtar" at home.