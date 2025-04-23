The Ukrainian Super Cup in football will not take place for the fourth time in a row: UPL clubs are against it

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1810 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 8288 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 11037 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 15064 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17556 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28233 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40369 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63623 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91736 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137860 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Rubrics
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Broadcast
Погода
+26°
1m/s
21%
749 mm
Popular news

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 43528 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 57129 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43084 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 37997 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13651 views
Publications

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 8236 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13847 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 38192 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43297 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 75136 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 28889 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 28707 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 58794 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 49347 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 94376 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

The Ukrainian Super Cup in football will not take place for the fourth time in a row: UPL clubs are against it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

UPL clubs agreed not to hold the match for the Ukrainian Super Cup. The basic date for the 1st round of the 2025/26 season is August 2, the final decision will be made by the UAF Executive Committee.

The Ukrainian Super Cup in football will not take place for the fourth time in a row: UPL clubs are against it

Clubs of the Ukrainian Premier League agreed with the proposals not to hold the match for the Super Cup of Ukraine and to determine August 2 as the basic date for the 1st round of the 2025/26 season. This is reported by the UPL press service, reports UNN.

Yesterday, a meeting of UPL Participants regarding the plan-calendar of the Ukrainian Premier League competitions for the 2025/26 season was held in the format of a video conference. The draft plan-calendar, developed by the working group, was sent to the representatives of the UPL clubs in advance. The participants of the video conference agreed with the proposals not to hold the match for the Super Cup of Ukraine and to determine August 2 as the basic date for the 1st round of the 2025/26 season 

- the message reads.

UPL clubs have received time for the final approval of the plan-calendar of the Ukrainian Premier League competitions for the 2025/26 season. It will be finally approved at the meeting of the UAF Executive Committee.

The UPL also reminded that in the 2025/26 season, four representatives of Ukraine in European Cups are expected to play in the early stages of the competition - even before the start of the UPL Championship.

Champions League - the UPL champion starts in the second qualifying round (July 22/23 and 29/30);

Europa League - the winner of the Ukrainian Cup or the second team of the UPL starts in the first qualifying round (July 10 and 17);

League of Conferences - the second and third (or third and fourth) teams of the UPL start in the second qualifying round (July 24 and 31).

Earlier, UNN reported that the victory of "Olympiacos" in the Greek championship, for which the forward of the Ukrainian national team Roman Yaremchuk plays, deprived Ukraine of a direct place in the group round of the Champions League.

Ukraine national team striker Yaremchuk won “gold” of the Greek championship: why is this bad for Ukrainian clubs?14.04.25, 15:01 • 6633 views

Addition

The Super Cup of Ukraine in football is a one-match tournament in which the champion and the winner of the Ukrainian Cup of the previous season play. If one team wins the Cup and the championship, then the champion and the finalist of the Ukrainian Cup play in the Super Cup.

The last time the Super Cup match was held was in September 2021. Then Donetsk "Shakhtar" won a devastating victory over Kyiv "Dynamo" - 3:0 at the NSC "Olimpiysky" in Kyiv.

In 2022 and 2023, the Super Cup match was canceled due to the invasion of Russia into Ukraine.

In 2024, the Super Cup match was canceled due to the busy competition schedule in the summer. In particular, the Ukrainian national team played in the final part of the European Championship, and the U23 team participated in the Olympics in Paris for the first time.

The decision was made due to the fact that there are many final tournaments this summer: Euro 2024, European U-19 Championship, Olympics. Could the match be postponed to another time? Clubs should decide whether to play the Super Cup match or not 

- said UAF President Andriy Shevchenko.

Let us remind you

Already today, April 23, the finalists of the Ukrainian Cup will be determined. In the first semi-final match in Lviv, the first league "Bukovyna" and Kyiv "Dynamo" will play. After the first match, the second match of the Cup will start immediately, in which Zhytomyr "Polissya" will face Donetsk "Shakhtar" at home.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
Andriy Shevchenko
UEFA Champions League
UEFA
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Greece
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$67.04
Bitcoin
$93,748.30
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.50
Золото
$3,321.15
Ethereum
$1,815.59