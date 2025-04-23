“Dynamo” will meet with “Shakhtar” in the final of the Ukrainian Cup

Kyiv "Dynamo", which crushed Chernivtsi "Bukovina" in the semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup, will meet Donetsk "Shakhtar" in the Cup final, which minimally defeated "Polissya", UNN reports.

Comeback in the second half

In the first semi-final match in Lviv at the "Ukraine" stadium, Chernivtsi "Bukovina" and Kyiv "Dynamo" met. To the surprise of the fans, the score in the match was opened by "Bukovina": Volodymyr Brazhko slipped near his penalty area, Yuriy Hlushchuk intercepted the ball and passed to Bohdan Boichuk, who shot into the near corner of "Dynamo" - 1:0.

"Dynamo" got down to business after the break. First, in the 57th minute, Nazar Voloshyn and Vladyslav Vanat ran into a counterattack: the first passed to the second, but the forward could not beat the goalkeeper, but, fortunately for the "white-blues", the ball after the rebound "lay" exactly on Voloshyn's foot, who equalized the score with a shot from outside the penalty area - 1:1.

In 5 minutes, thanks to a curious goal, "Dynamo" took the lead: Vitaliy Buyalskyi made a cross to the penalty area, and after a commotion in the penalty area, trying to knock the ball out, the defenders hit Voloshyn and the "leather" flew into the goal - 1:2.

In another 10 minutes, Brazhko, who "brought" in the first half, converted a penalty - 1:3. Mykola Shaparenko put an end to the match: Vladyslav Kabaev broke into the penalty area and shot powerfully, the ball flew to Shaparenko, who redirected it into the net in one touch. The "Bukovina" defender tried to save his own goal, but failed - 1:4 in favor of "Dynamo".

"Miners" snatch victory in extra time

In the second semi-final match, Zhytomyr "Polissya" and Donetsk "Shakhtar" met. The match was crucial for both teams, as the Cup final was to be held at the "Wolves" home arena in Zhytomyr, and "Shakhtar" desperately needed to win at least one trophy, as they had almost lost their chances of winning the championship.

The confrontation in Zhytomyr turned out to be surprisingly exciting, both teams did not sit on the defensive and attacked, which resulted in many moments throughout all 90 minutes, but no goals were scored in the first two halves.

When the matter was already heading to a penalty shootout, "Shakhtar" scored the decisive goal: Traore removed the defender with a feint, rolled to the left to Alisson, who shot under the goalkeeper - 1:0 for "Shakhtar". The match ended with a minimal victory for the Donetsk team.

"Shakhtar" and "Dynamo" will meet in the final of the Ukrainian Cup at the "Central" stadium in Zhytomyr. The match will take place on May 14.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian Premier League clubs agreed with the proposals not to hold the match for the Super Cup of Ukraine and to determine August 2 as the base date for the 1st round of the 2025/26 season.