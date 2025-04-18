$41.380.17
Dynamo winger Yarmolenko equals Rebrov in the number of goals for the 'white-blues' in the UPL

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5534 views

Dynamo winger Andriy Yarmolenko scored his 113th goal in the UPL for the club in the match against Obolon. This goal allowed him to equal Serhiy Rebrov in this indicator, becoming a co-record holder for Dynamo in the UPL.

Dynamo winger Yarmolenko equals Rebrov in the number of goals for the 'white-blues' in the UPL

Dynamo Kyiv winger Andriy Yarmolenko scored his 113th goal for the "white-blues" in the Ukrainian Premier League in the match against "Obolon". This goal allowed Yarmolenko to catch up with Serhiy Rebrov, who now heads the Ukrainian national team, in the number of goals in the UPL for "Dynamo", reported UNN.

Details

In the framework of the 25th round of the UPL, Dynamo Kyiv met with the capital's "Obolon" at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Stadium. Towards the end of the half, Yarmolenko scored a real masterpiece: Vladyslav Dubinchak played a free kick with Vitaliy Buyalskyi, as a result of which the full-back rolled the ball to the center, where Yarmolenko, with a single touch from outside the penalty area, found the top corner of "Obolon"'s net. This goal was Yarmolenko's 113th for "Dynamo" in the UPL.

Thus, he equaled the current coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, in this indicator.

One more goal, and Yarmolenko will become the best scorer for "Dynamo" in the history of the UPL. We also note that the winger ranks fourth in the list of the best scorers of the UPL of all time.

Third place is occupied by Yevhen Seleznyov, who has 117 goals in the UPL. The top 2 are occupied by Maksym Shatskykh (124) and Serhiy Rebrov (123) – both players played for "Dynamo".

It is unlikely that Yarmolenko will be able to claim to break the record this season, but he has every chance next season, especially amid rumors about extending his contract with the Kyiv club for another year.

At the start of the second half, Oleksandr Shovkovskyi's team increased their lead – in the 55th minute, Vladyslav Vanat converted a penalty, which he himself earned. In the 67th minute, the Dynamo players sealed the rout – Vitaliy Buyalskyi accurately struck under the crossbar after a pass from Eduardo Guerrero.

The match ended with a 3:0 victory for "Dynamo". Next Sunday, "Dynamo" will play against "Shakhtar".

Addition Also today, "Oleksandriya" and "Vorskla" played their match, in which Ruslan Rotan's team confidently defeated "Vorsklyani" - 3:1. The goals were scored by Kyrylo Kovalets, and a brace by Tedy Tsar. Denys Ndukwe scored for "Vorskla".

Recall

Ukrainian judoka, bronze medalist of the 2020 Olympic Games, three-time European champion, and two-time world champion Daria Bilodid officially debuted in professional football. The athlete played for the women's team of "Metalist 1925", coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

