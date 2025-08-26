$41.430.15
02:13 PM
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
12:42 PM
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:32 AM
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
11:23 AM
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
August 25, 03:56 PM
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
August 25, 01:29 PM
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Publications
Exclusives
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18-22 to cross the border unhindered. This decision applies to all citizens of the corresponding age, including those who are already abroad.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, the government updated the procedure for crossing the state border. Men aged 18 to 22 will be able to freely cross the border during martial law. This applies to all citizens of the relevant age. This decision also applies to citizens who, for various reasons, found themselves abroad. We want Ukrainians to maintain maximum ties with Ukraine. The changes will come into effect the day after the official publication of the resolution," Svyrydenko said.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was preparing changes to the rules for crossing the border. They concerned men aged 18 to 22.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously reported that he had instructed the government to consider the possibility of simplifying border crossing for young Ukrainians by raising the age limit from 18 to 22.

On August 18, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the Ukrainian government was considering the adoption of a resolution that would grant men under 22 the right to travel abroad.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine