The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, the government updated the procedure for crossing the state border. Men aged 18 to 22 will be able to freely cross the border during martial law. This applies to all citizens of the relevant age. This decision also applies to citizens who, for various reasons, found themselves abroad. We want Ukrainians to maintain maximum ties with Ukraine. The changes will come into effect the day after the official publication of the resolution," Svyrydenko said.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was preparing changes to the rules for crossing the border. They concerned men aged 18 to 22.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously reported that he had instructed the government to consider the possibility of simplifying border crossing for young Ukrainians by raising the age limit from 18 to 22.

On August 18, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the Ukrainian government was considering the adoption of a resolution that would grant men under 22 the right to travel abroad.