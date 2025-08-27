Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy

Energy and gas transportation infrastructure facilities in six regions of Ukraine were attacked by the Russian Federation overnight, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

On the night of August 26-27, the enemy carried out another massive terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. Targeted destructive strikes hit energy and gas transportation system facilities in six regions of Ukraine, including Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As emphasized by the Ministry of Energy, "the assessment of the damage caused is ongoing."

"Around one in the morning, as a result of a UAV strike, equipment at one of the key substations in Sumy was damaged, as a result of which a significant part of the city and industrial consumers were left without electricity," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Part of Sumy is still without electricity after the night attack by the Russian Federation, water is on schedule

"In Poltava region, the enemy deliberately comprehensively attacked gas transportation infrastructure facilities, causing significant damage," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region: fires and power outages occurred

According to data from the energy company DTEK, "yesterday the enemy struck DTEK's enrichment plant in Donetsk region. The building was destroyed. Equipment was seriously damaged."

"Energy and gas workers are making efforts to restore energy and gas supply as soon as possible," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

"We consider Russian attacks as a continuation of the Russian Federation's deliberate policy of destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure on the eve of the heating season. This is another act of energy terrorism aimed against the civilian population," the Ministry of Energy stressed.