07:59 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 5090 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 14135 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 85322 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 58044 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 126693 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 145734 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 146565 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58214 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153714 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2152 views

Overnight, energy and gas transmission system facilities in six regions of Ukraine were attacked by Russia. A substation in Sumy and gas transmission infrastructure in Poltava region were damaged, among others.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy

Energy and gas transportation infrastructure facilities in six regions of Ukraine were attacked by the Russian Federation overnight, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

On the night of August 26-27, the enemy carried out another massive terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. Targeted destructive strikes hit energy and gas transportation system facilities in six regions of Ukraine, including Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

As emphasized by the Ministry of Energy, "the assessment of the damage caused is ongoing."

"Around one in the morning, as a result of a UAV strike, equipment at one of the key substations in Sumy was damaged, as a result of which a significant part of the city and industrial consumers were left without electricity," the Ministry of Energy noted.

"In Poltava region, the enemy deliberately comprehensively attacked gas transportation infrastructure facilities, causing significant damage," the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to data from the energy company DTEK, "yesterday the enemy struck DTEK's enrichment plant in Donetsk region. The building was destroyed. Equipment was seriously damaged."

"Energy and gas workers are making efforts to restore energy and gas supply as soon as possible," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

"We consider Russian attacks as a continuation of the Russian Federation's deliberate policy of destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure on the eve of the heating season. This is another act of energy terrorism aimed against the civilian population," the Ministry of Energy stressed.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Economy
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Vitaliy Koval
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
DTEK
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy