Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region: fires and power outages occurred

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

This night, the enemy massively attacked Poltava region. An energy sector enterprise was affected, but power supply has already been restored.

Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region: fires and power outages occurred

In the Poltava region, Russian troops attacked an energy enterprise overnight, causing fires and damage, and power outages occurred, but electricity has now been restored, Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This night, the enemy massively attacked Poltava region. The fall of debris and direct hits were recorded in the Poltava district. An enterprise in the energy sector was affected. The administrative building, vehicles, and equipment were damaged. Fires broke out on the territory of the enterprise.

- wrote Kohut.

Also, according to him, "there was a power outage for household and legal consumers." "As of this hour, the fires have been localized, and electricity supply has been restored. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he noted. And he thanked the air defense forces for "shooting down most of the enemy objects." And also the State Emergency Service and energy workers for their prompt work.

Occupiers attacked Poltava community with a missile: debris fell on open territory18.07.25, 21:04 • 8036 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Anti-aircraft warfare
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine