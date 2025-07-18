Occupiers attacked Poltava community with a missile: debris fell on open territory

The Russian army attacked the Poltava community; fragments of an enemy missile fell on open territory. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut, as reported by UNN.

Around 8:00 PM, the enemy attacked the Poltava community. Fragments of an enemy missile fell on open territory. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted! - Kohut reported.

An explosion occurred in Poltava amid a ballistic threat