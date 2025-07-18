Occupiers attacked Poltava community with a missile: debris fell on open territory
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked the Poltava community around 8:00 PM. Debris from an enemy missile fell on open territory, no casualties.
Around 8:00 PM, the enemy attacked the Poltava community. Fragments of an enemy missile fell on open territory. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted!
