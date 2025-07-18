$41.870.05
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
06:06 PM • 17479 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 83028 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 62308 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 59409 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 65235 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 68502 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 54495 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 55620 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 191561 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109501 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 83085 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
Occupiers attacked Poltava community with a missile: debris fell on open territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4898 views

The Russian army attacked the Poltava community around 8:00 PM. Debris from an enemy missile fell on open territory, no casualties.

Occupiers attacked Poltava community with a missile: debris fell on open territory

The Russian army attacked the Poltava community; fragments of an enemy missile fell on open territory. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut, as reported by UNN.

Around 8:00 PM, the enemy attacked the Poltava community. Fragments of an enemy missile fell on open territory. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted!

- Kohut reported.

An explosion occurred in Poltava amid a ballistic threat18.07.25, 19:48 • 18386 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Poltava
