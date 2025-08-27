$41.430.15
Part of Sumy is still without electricity after the night attack by the Russian Federation, water is on schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Part of Sumy is still without electricity after the night attack by the Russian Federation, energy workers are working on restoration. Water will be supplied according to the schedule, hospitals have electricity, public transport operates with limitations.

Part of Sumy is still without electricity after the night attack by the Russian Federation, water is on schedule

Part of Sumy is still without electricity after the night attack by the Russian Federation, water will be supplied according to a schedule, said acting Sumy Mayor, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Consequences of the night enemy attack. Situation in the morning. Power supply: part of the city remains without electricity. Energy workers are working on restoration," Kobzar noted.

Regarding water supply, according to him, "all water utility facilities are de-energized, but switched to backup power." "Today, water will be supplied according to a schedule with reduced pressure: from 5:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00," the acting mayor said.

Hospitals, according to him, have electricity, backup power sources are involved.

Regarding public transport - 18 buses and 7 trolleybuses on autonomous power are running in the city, Kobzar indicated. The schedule, according to him, is being updated, "additional buses will be added in the near future."

"All relevant services are working to restore critically important services," he noted.

Russia cut off power to Sumy: city electric transport suspended27.08.25, 07:11 • 2080 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Sumy