Russia cut off power to Sumy: city electric transport suspended
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on August 27, power was partially lost in Sumy. City electric transport has suspended operations, with only buses running on routes.
On Wednesday, August 27, as a result of a Russian attack on Sumy, the city experienced a partial power outage, and the operation of urban electric transport was suspended. This was reported by UNN with reference to KP "Electroavtotrans"
Due to the lack of electricity in the city, only buses are operating on the routes
KP "Electroavtotrans" noted that the resumption of full-fledged communal transport movement will be announced additionally.
Recall
On the night of August 27, Russia launched a massive drone attack on the outskirts of the Sumy community. The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported damage to infrastructure facilities.