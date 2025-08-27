How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips

A long-awaited vacation brings rest and new experiences, but returning to workdays can seem like a real challenge. It is often difficult to get back into the usual rhythm and focus on tasks due to lack of motivation and a feeling of chaos. UNN has collected tips to make adaptation to the work process as easy as possible.

Return to routine in advance

A few days before returning to work, try to adjust your routine: go to bed and wake up at the usual time for the working period. This will help your body readjust more easily after the vacation's "free schedule" and avoid stress due to insufficient sleep.

Check your mail and messages

Set aside a specific time to organize incoming messages in your mail and messengers. Start with the most important emails, and leave secondary ones for later. This will help avoid a feeling of chaos. If you have separate chats at work for communication and setting up work processes, also review them, provided you did not do so during your vacation. This will help you understand what you "missed" and not feel alienated when returning to work.

Use the "vacation effect"

Usually, in the first few days after a vacation, people have more energy and productivity. Use this resource to find new, unconventional approaches to work or/and ease the process. In addition, increased energy will help you get the maximum done in the first few days or even weeks, which have accumulated during your vacation; do not put them off.

Start with simple tasks

The next point follows from the previous one – do not immediately tackle complex projects. The first few days should be devoted to routine or easier tasks, of which there are likely many accumulated. Their successful completion will allow you to recall forgotten skills, feel confident, and gradually "get into the swing of things."

Make a plan for the week

Make a list of priority tasks that need to be done as soon as possible. Separately highlight those that can be delegated. What can wait – postpone. A clear plan will help you get into the work rhythm faster and avoid a situation where you don't know what to grab onto. In addition, it will help avoid overload in the first days, when you have not yet fully immersed yourself in the full work process.

Make your workplace pleasant

Rearrange your workplace. If you brought any memorable souvenirs from your vacation (a mug or a decorative figurine) – add it to your desk. Such things create a positive mood and help you adapt more easily. Also, a good reminder of your vacation will be a photo from your vacation, which will serve as a reminder that the next vacation is not so far away.

Remember about balance

Don't try to catch up on everything at once. Give yourself time to adapt. Take short breaks during the day, if possible - go out into the fresh air. During your lunch break, if possible, prefer a short walk. This way you will maintain productivity without overworking.

