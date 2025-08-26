Tourism this year brought a third more than last year: which regions are leaders in collections

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
02:13 PM • 1044 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 19561 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
10:16 AM • 49274 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:34 AM • 27396 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 47637 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 26558 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 108653 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 54330 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 53125 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 176727 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4m/s
47%
749mm
Popular news
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in EuropeAugust 26, 04:58 AM • 61477 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 82048 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 73829 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 37489 views
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering Disinformation10:30 AM • 23591 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 1696 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 19532 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 47607 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 73988 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await StudentsAugust 26, 06:24 AM • 108621 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Elon Musk
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Kharkiv
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 8640 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 37624 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 82182 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 39336 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 161778 views
Actual
Ammunition
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
The Guardian
Euro

Tourism this year brought a third more than last year: which regions are leaders in collections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

In seven months of 2025, local budgets received UAH 178 million in tourist tax, which is 35.7% more than last year. Kyiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zakarpattia regions are leaders in payments.

Tourism this year brought a third more than last year: which regions are leaders in collections

Kyiv became the leader in tourist fees since the beginning of this year, bringing in about a quarter of the total 178 million hryvnias received by local budgets from it, the State Tax Service reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"From January to July 2025, over UAH 178 million in tourist tax was received by local budgets. Compared to the corresponding period last year, this is +35.7%, or UAH 46.9 million," the report says.

For seven months of 2024, the payment of the fee amounted to, as indicated, UAH 131.1 million.

Top regions by tourist tax

The leadership in payments continues to be held by:

  • Kyiv – UAH 42.5 million;
    • Lviv region – UAH 33.2 million;
      • Ivano-Frankivsk region – UAH 26.1 million;
        • Zakarpattia region – UAH 15.3 million.

          Tourism in Ukraine is recovering: demand for tours and early booking of foreign trips is growing – State Agency for Tourism Development20.06.25, 15:51 • 2002 views

          Who pays the fee

          The tourist tax is paid by citizens of Ukraine, foreigners, and stateless persons as an advance payment to tax agents before temporary accommodation in places of residence.

          The following are not payers of the tourist tax: persons with disabilities; children with disabilities; persons accompanying persons with disabilities of group I or children with disabilities (but no more than one accompanying person); war veterans. This means that during travel or stay in hotels, hostels, and other accommodation facilities, these citizens do not pay the tourist tax.

          The list of tax agents collecting the tourist tax is posted on the websites of local councils.

          The tax rate is set by local councils independently for each day of stay: up to 0.5% of the minimum wage – for citizens of Ukraine; up to 5% – for foreigners.

          Global tourism market to triple by 2040, with China spending the most02.07.25, 12:01 • 1499 views

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyEconomyReal Estate
          Hryvnia
          Lviv Oblast
          State Tax Service of Ukraine
          Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
          Zakarpattia Oblast
          Florida
          Kyiv
          Kharkiv