Tourism this year brought a third more than last year: which regions are leaders in collections

Kyiv became the leader in tourist fees since the beginning of this year, bringing in about a quarter of the total 178 million hryvnias received by local budgets from it, the State Tax Service reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

"From January to July 2025, over UAH 178 million in tourist tax was received by local budgets. Compared to the corresponding period last year, this is +35.7%, or UAH 46.9 million," the report says.

For seven months of 2024, the payment of the fee amounted to, as indicated, UAH 131.1 million.

Top regions by tourist tax

The leadership in payments continues to be held by:

Kyiv – UAH 42.5 million;

Lviv region – UAH 33.2 million;

Ivano-Frankivsk region – UAH 26.1 million;

Zakarpattia region – UAH 15.3 million.

Who pays the fee

The tourist tax is paid by citizens of Ukraine, foreigners, and stateless persons as an advance payment to tax agents before temporary accommodation in places of residence.

The following are not payers of the tourist tax: persons with disabilities; children with disabilities; persons accompanying persons with disabilities of group I or children with disabilities (but no more than one accompanying person); war veterans. This means that during travel or stay in hotels, hostels, and other accommodation facilities, these citizens do not pay the tourist tax.

The list of tax agents collecting the tourist tax is posted on the websites of local councils.

The tax rate is set by local councils independently for each day of stay: up to 0.5% of the minimum wage – for citizens of Ukraine; up to 5% – for foreigners.

