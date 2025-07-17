$41.810.01
Most in-demand professions after the war: who employers will be looking for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2786 views

After the war, Ukraine will need significant reconstruction, which will lead to an increase in demand for workers in key sectors. The most in-demand will be military personnel, doctors, builders, energy workers, law enforcement officers, programmers, and psychologists.

Most in-demand professions after the war: who employers will be looking for

After the war ends, Ukraine will need large-scale reconstruction - and with that, the demand for workers in key sectors will increase. The most in-demand will be military personnel, medics, builders, energy workers, educators, law enforcement officers, specialists in the defense and transport sectors, as well as programmers and psychologists. The market is already showing a shortage of personnel with technical skills and professional education, writes UNN with reference to the Department of Labor Market Analysis of the State Employment Service.

Details

As noted, for the first half of 2025, the largest number of vacancies will be in the service sector. Also in demand are specialists with special skills and knowledge (drivers, locksmiths, seamstresses, electricians), specialists with higher education (teachers, accountants, engineers, medics), unskilled workers (loaders, cleaners, and auxiliary workers).

Employers are currently experiencing the greatest shortage among specialists with special skills and specialists with higher education. According to the forecasts of the Department of Labor Market Analysis, "after the war ends, the situation will not change radically" and most workers will be sought in the following areas:

  • military personnel. After the war ends, the need for a well-staffed army will not disappear. Training will take longer, and the requirements for candidates for many vacancies will become higher;
    • medics. Almost all medical institutions will need specialists, however, according to preliminary forecasts, the most relevant professions will be surgeon, cardiologist, rehabilitation specialist, physiotherapist, and therapeutic massage specialist;
      • builders. The reconstruction of the country will involve large-scale construction, so welders, painters, carpenters, locksmiths, masons, plasterers, carpenters, plumbers, welders, and other representatives of these professions will be very much needed by employers;
        • energy workers. The energy sector of Ukraine is one of the most affected by the war, so the restoration of infrastructure will require a great need for professions such as engineers, technicians, electricians, designers, developers, electrical installers, electrochemists, technologists, wind energy specialists, and many others;
          • law enforcement officers. Employees of courts, prosecutor's offices, police, security service bodies, and anti-corruption bodies will also need a significant influx of new forces into the profession. All of them will ensure the protection of Ukrainian laws in the liberated territories and regions where hostilities are currently taking place;
            • programmers. In addition to the digitalization of the economy, there will be a great need for information and personal data protection. Therefore, such specialists will be very much in demand;
              • defense industry specialists. Own production of goods necessary for the military, and joint projects with foreign partners, will require a large number of engineers, scientists, economists, and developers;
                • transport sector specialists. During the war, new transport routes appeared, which in the future will become the main channels for supplying all materials necessary for reconstruction. Therefore, a lot of drivers, railway workers, dispatchers, logisticians, and freight forwarders will be needed;
                  • psychologists. Participation in hostilities, constant shelling of peaceful cities, loss of relatives and friends, post-traumatic stress disorders leave their mark on the mental health of Ukrainians. Ultimately, all these psychological problems will require rehabilitation;
                    • educators. The main task of teachers, vocational training masters, methodologists, and social pedagogues will be to teach people all the professions Ukraine needs.

                      What professions do Ukrainians choose for retraining - the Ministry of Economy answered5/19/25, 2:35 PM • 1950 views

                      Alona Utkina

                      Alona Utkina

                      SocietyEconomy
                      Ukraine
