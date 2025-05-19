$41.500.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

What professions do Ukrainians choose for retraining - the Ministry of Economy answered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Since the beginning of 2025, 10,000 Ukrainians have received vouchers for free education. The most popular professions are: nurse, cook, social worker and driver.

What professions do Ukrainians choose for retraining - the Ministry of Economy answered

Since the beginning of 2025, 10,000 Ukrainians have received vouchers for free education at the expense of the state to obtain a new profession or improve their qualifications. Among the most popular professions and specialties for which vouchers are used are nurse, cook, social worker, driver, psychologist. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of this year, 10,000 Ukrainians have already taken a voucher to master one of 155 professions and specialties. In total, the state has financed training with vouchers for more than UAH 100 million," said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

What professions are popular

Most vouchers were issued for training in the following professions:

  • nursing - 2401;
    • cook - 851;
      • social worker - 721;
        • driver - 681;
          • medicine - 438;
            • psychologist - 425.

              Who are the participants

              Among the participants of the program are people aged 45+ (7601 Ukrainians), IDPs (1467), people with disabilities (574), veterans and combatants (300).

              Statistics for 2024

              In 2024, 23,000 Ukrainians used the program, and the total amount of funding reached UAH 327 million. Last year, the largest number of vouchers were taken for training in the specialties of nursing, psychology, preschool education, medicine, as well as for mastering the professions of cook, driver, tractor driver, confectioner. 

              Who can get a voucher

              Vouchers can be obtained by certain categories of citizens who have vocational or higher education, are not registered with the employment service as unemployed and have not been trained at the expense of the Compulsory State Social Insurance Fund for Unemployment during the last 3 years. In particular, these are:

              • people over 45 years of age who have more than 15 years of insurance experience;
                • veterans, combatants;
                  • internally displaced persons;
                    • people with disabilities;
                      • people who were wounded as a result of military aggression or were captured.

                         How to get the service

                        • choose a specialty, profession and place of study;
                          • submit an online application on the website of the State Employment Service or contact any employment center with an application and documents (main ones - passport, TIN, work book, education documents, etc.).

                            Within 90 days after receiving  a voucher at the employment center, a person must conclude an agreement on training with an educational institution. 

                            The amount of the voucher cannot exceed UAH 30,280. If the cost of training is more expensive, the employer or the person pays the difference on their own. 

                            The voucher can be used for training in the fields of IT technologies, construction, transport, education, medicine, agriculture, social services, etc. A person chooses a profession, an educational institution within Ukraine and the form of training (full-time, part-time or distance) independently. Training is provided by institutions of professional (vocational-technical), professional pre-higher and higher education, enterprises, institutions and organizations that have a license for such educational activities.

                            Julia Shramko

                            Julia Shramko

                            EconomyEducation
                            Ukraine
