Myths about panic attacks debunked: Olena Zelenska's "How are you?" program reveals the truth

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 14506 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 34271 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 89428 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
09:26 AM • 85507 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
July 23, 08:25 AM • 78981 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
July 23, 07:59 AM • 78400 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
July 23, 06:28 AM • 177715 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM • 82528 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 79992 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 84929 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
5.2m/s
45%
746mm
Popular news
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 212331 views
Zelenskyy received a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs on the circumstances of the death of the commander of the "Lyut" brigadeJuly 23, 06:19 AM • 63198 views
Over 1300 Ukrainians died in road accidents in six months: main causes announcedJuly 23, 06:55 AM • 24236 views
Third round of talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian delegation departed for Turkey09:33 AM • 28851 views
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is known10:12 AM • 60781 views
Publications
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 89403 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 177698 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 213868 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 226917 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 271310 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 114201 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 237561 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 325972 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 333951 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 325187 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

Myths about panic attacks debunked: Olena Zelenska's "How are you?" program reveals the truth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2622 views

Olena Zelenska's mental health program "How are you?" debunks common myths about panic attacks. The initiative explains that panic attacks are not an exaggeration, can manifest in different ways, and do not always require immediate medical attention.

Myths about panic attacks debunked: Olena Zelenska's "How are you?" program reveals the truth

Panic attacks are a condition that anyone can face, especially during war or in conditions of constant stress. However, there are still many myths surrounding this topic that prevent people from recognizing symptoms, seeking help in time, or supporting loved ones. The initiative of the First Lady Olena Zelenska - the mental health program "How are you?" - helps debunk the most common misconceptions about panic attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the program.

Details

Myth 1

Panic attacks are the same for everyone.

Reality

There can be many manifestations and it is not necessary to experience all of them - it is quite possible to experience only some of them.

Most often, a panic attack manifests as a sudden rush of heat, facial redness, intense fear, rapid heartbeat, tears - explains the mental health program.

Myth 2

A panic attack is an exaggeration and a deliberate display of emotions.

Reality

A person cannot control panic attacks. Most people who experience panic attacks do not seek attention. On the contrary - they often feel internal stigma, shame and really do not want anyone to see their condition.

Myth 3

People experiencing a panic attack need immediate medical attention.

Reality

There is no immediate threat to life during a panic attack.

It can be stopped with self-help skills and adaptive behavioral strategies - experts emphasize.

Myth 4

Panic attacks only occur in people with a diagnosed mental health disorder.

Reality

A panic attack can happen to anyone. Especially after a potentially traumatic event, in a constantly stressful environment, with exhaustion and lack of sleep.

Recall

Experts talked about the symptoms and causes of panic attacks, which can last from 5 to 60 minutes. Practical self-help tips and recommendations on when to seek professional help are provided.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
Olena Zelenska
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9