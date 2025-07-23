Myths about panic attacks debunked: Olena Zelenska's "How are you?" program reveals the truth

Panic attacks are a condition that anyone can face, especially during war or in conditions of constant stress. However, there are still many myths surrounding this topic that prevent people from recognizing symptoms, seeking help in time, or supporting loved ones. The initiative of the First Lady Olena Zelenska - the mental health program "How are you?" - helps debunk the most common misconceptions about panic attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the program.

Details

Myth 1

Panic attacks are the same for everyone.

Reality

There can be many manifestations and it is not necessary to experience all of them - it is quite possible to experience only some of them.

Most often, a panic attack manifests as a sudden rush of heat, facial redness, intense fear, rapid heartbeat, tears - explains the mental health program.

Myth 2

A panic attack is an exaggeration and a deliberate display of emotions.

Reality

A person cannot control panic attacks. Most people who experience panic attacks do not seek attention. On the contrary - they often feel internal stigma, shame and really do not want anyone to see their condition.

Myth 3

People experiencing a panic attack need immediate medical attention.

Reality

There is no immediate threat to life during a panic attack.

It can be stopped with self-help skills and adaptive behavioral strategies - experts emphasize.

Myth 4

Panic attacks only occur in people with a diagnosed mental health disorder.

Reality

A panic attack can happen to anyone. Especially after a potentially traumatic event, in a constantly stressful environment, with exhaustion and lack of sleep.

Recall

