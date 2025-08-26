$41.430.15
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Publications
Exclusives
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every table

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Potatoes, originating from America, have become the basis for national dishes around the world. UNN offers five original potato recipes, including Spanish tortilla and mushroom boats.

Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every table

Potatoes arrived in Europe from the American continent. Since then, they have gained popularity all over the world, and almost every country's national cuisine has its own special potato dish. Today, UNN will share five interesting and original potato recipes with you. 

Spanish potato tortilla 

Ingredients

• 5–6 eggs;

• 6–7 medium potatoes;

• 1 onion;

• 1–2 cloves of garlic;

• olive oil (can be replaced with sunflower oil);

• salt, pepper to taste.

Preparation

  1. Boil potatoes in salted water with a bay leaf. In a pan, lightly brown finely chopped garlic and onion in well-heated oil.
    1. Drain the cooked potatoes and mash them into a puree. Salt and pepper the eggs, whisk them.
      1. Mix the potatoes with the garlic-onion sauté and beaten eggs, mix well. Transfer the mixture to a frying pan and fry in oil on both sides. Serve with herbs, tomatoes, and meat products.

        Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workday14.08.25, 16:14 • 120323 views

        Potato boats with mushroom filling

        Ingredients

        • 6 large potatoes;

        • 200 g of champignons (oyster mushrooms);

        • 100 g of hard cheese;

        • 1 large onion;

        • 150 g of butter;

        • salt and black pepper to taste.

        Preparation

        1. Wash the potatoes thoroughly with a brush and boil them in their skins. While the potatoes are boiling, you can prepare the mushrooms. Cut them into small slices and fry them with the onion in butter. Salt and pepper to taste.
          1. Cut the cooked potatoes in half, remove the core. Put the mushroom filling into the resulting boats, sprinkle with grated cheese, and put them in a preheated oven for 10 minutes.
            1. Arrange the boats on a large platter with lettuce leaves.

              "Roses" with minced meat filling 

              Ingredients

              • 400 g of minced meat;

              • 800 g of potatoes;

              • 1–2 onions;

              • 100 g of butter;

              • 2 egg yolks;

              • 100 g of cheese;

              • seasonings — black pepper, nutmeg, dried garlic;

              • salt.

              Preparation

              1. Peel the potatoes and boil them in slightly salted water. Add a bay leaf for aroma. Cut the onion into small cubes, stew in oil until soft. Add minced meat to the onion, salt and pepper.
                1. Fry until the meat is cooked. In this recipe, the minced meat is chicken, but you can use other types as well, such as pork or turkey.
                  1. Mash the potatoes into a puree, add butter, grated cheese, seasonings, and egg yolks. Mix thoroughly. Transfer the finished puree to a pastry bag.
                    1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and pipe out potato baskets from the bag. First, make the base, then place the minced meat inside and cover with puree on top. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes at 200 degrees in "Grill" mode.

                      Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes22.08.25, 18:31 • 51282 views

                      Zucchini and potato stew

                      Ingredients

                      • 5 large potatoes;

                      • 1 onion;

                      • 1 large zucchini;

                      • 2–3 tomatoes;

                      • 1 bell pepper;

                      • 1 medium carrot;

                      • garlic;

                      • salt and pepper.

                      Preparation

                      1. Wash and peel the vegetables and prepare them as follows: grate the carrots, finely chop the onion, cut the potatoes and zucchini into cubes. Fry the onion with the carrots in oil. When the vegetables become soft, add the zucchini and bell pepper. Stew for 2–3 minutes.
                        1. Peel the tomatoes, cut them into cubes or grate them along with the garlic. Add to the vegetables.
                          1. Lightly fry the potatoes in a thick-bottomed pot. Add the vegetables with the dressing, pour in a little water, and stew the ragout under a closed lid for 20 minutes. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve with herbs.

                            Potato balls with cheese

                            Ingredients

                            • 700 g of potatoes;

                            • 250 g of cheese;

                            • eggs;

                            • 2 tablespoons of flour;

                            • a pinch of salt and dried paprika;

                            • breadcrumbs for breading;

                            • garlic;

                            • vegetable oil.

                            Preparation

                            1. Prepare dry mashed potatoes without butter and milk. Cut hard cheese into 1 cm cubes.
                              1. Add an egg and flour to the mashed potatoes, add chopped garlic and paprika for taste. Mix thoroughly and form small balls. Place a cheese cube in the center of each ball.
                                1. In a separate bowl, beat eggs for the batter. Dip the potato balls in the batter, then in breadcrumbs, and fry in oil until golden brown.
                                  1. Place the finished balls on a towel, serve while hot.

                                    Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn25.08.25, 17:18 • 158607 views

                                    Pavlo Zinchenko

                                    Life hackPublicationsCulinary
