Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn

Make the most of pumpkin season! Salad with baked pumpkin, Asian soup with coconut milk and dumplings with Dorblu cheese will prove that pumpkin can be the basis not only for desserts, but also for bright main dishes, writes UNN.

Salad with baked pumpkin, feta and pomegranate

Ingredients:

Pumpkin - 400 g (peeled, diced);

olive oil - 2-3 tbsp.;

salt, pepper - to taste;

fresh rosemary - 1-2 sprigs;

arugula - 100 g;

feta - 100 g;

pomegranate - 1 pc. (seeds);

balsamic cream or sauce (optional) - 1–2 tbsp.

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 200°C. Place pumpkin cubes on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper, add rosemary sprigs. Bake for 20–25 minutes until soft and golden brown. Prepare the salad base: wash and dry the arugula. Place on a large plate. Add warm baked pumpkin to the arugula. Sprinkle with feta cubes and pomegranate seeds. If desired, drizzle with balsamic sauce for a more expressive taste.

Asian soup with pumpkin and coconut milk

Ingredients:

pumpkin - 500 g (peeled, diced);

onion - 1 pc.;

carrot - 1 pc.;

garlic - 2 cloves;

fresh ginger - 2 cm (grated);

Vegetable oil - 2 tbsp.;

Curry paste (red or yellow) - 1 tbsp.;

coconut milk - 400 ml;

vegetable or chicken broth - 500 ml;

soy sauce - 1 tbsp.;

lime - 0.5 pc. (juice);

salt, pepper - to taste;

cilantro or green onion - for serving;

rice noodles (optional) - 100 g.

Preparation:

Finely chop the onion, slice or dice the carrot, mince the garlic. Heat oil in a large pot, sauté onion until translucent. Add garlic, ginger and curry paste, sauté for another 1-2 minutes to release the aromas. Add pumpkin and carrot, pour in broth, bring to a boil. Cook for 15-20 minutes until the pumpkin is soft. Pour in coconut milk, bring to a gentle boil, salt and pepper to taste. If desired, add soy sauce and lime juice. For a creamy consistency, the soup can be blended until smooth. Pour the soup into bowls, garnish with cilantro or green onion. If desired, add cooked rice noodles.

Dumplings with pumpkin and Dorblu cheese

Ingredients:

For the dough:

wheat flour - 300 g;

water - 120 ml;

egg - 1 pc.;

Salt - 0.5 tsp.;

vegetable oil - 1 tbsp.

For the filling:

pumpkin - 250 g (peeled, diced);

Dorblu cheese - 100 g;

salt, pepper - to taste;

nutmeg - a pinch (optional);

butter - 20 g;

herbs or sour cream - optional.

Preparation:

In a bowl, mix flour and salt. Add egg, water and oil. Knead elastic dough. Wrap in cling film and leave for 20–30 minutes. Boil or bake pumpkin until soft. Cool slightly and mash with a fork or blender. Add Dorblu cheese, salt, pepper and nutmeg, mix thoroughly. Roll out the dough into a thin layer. Cut out circles (about 7–8 cm in diameter). Place the filling on each circle, pinch the edges. Boil the dumplings in salted boiling water for 3–5 minutes after they float to the surface. Serve with butter, sour cream and herbs if desired.

Pasta with pumpkin sauce and sage

Ingredients:

For the sauce:

pumpkin - 300 g (peeled, diced);

cream 20% - 150 ml;

garlic - 2 cloves;

olive oil - 2 tbsp.;

salt, pepper - to taste;

nutmeg - a pinch.

For the pasta:

pasta (tagliatelle, fettuccine or spaghetti) - 300 g

sage leaves - 6–8 pcs.;

Parmesan - 50 g (grated);

olive oil - 1 tsp.

Preparation:

Prepare the sauce: boil or bake pumpkin until soft. Sauté finely chopped garlic in olive oil until golden. Add pumpkin, a little cream and blend until creamy. Add salt, pepper and a pinch of nutmeg. Cook pasta in plenty of salted water until al dente. Drain, reserving a little (about 50 ml) for the sauce. In a pan, sauté sage leaves in olive oil until crispy. Add pasta and pumpkin sauce, mix well. If necessary, add a little pasta cooking water for the desired consistency. Arrange pasta on plates, sprinkle with grated Parmesan and garnish with fried sage.

Pumpkin pizza with prosciutto

Ingredients:

For the dough:

wheat flour - 250 g;

warm water - 150 ml;

dry yeast - 1 tsp.;

sugar - 0.5 tsp.;

salt - 0.5 tsp.;

olive oil - 1 tbsp.

For the sauce:

pumpkin puree - 150 g;

cream or cream cheese - 2 tbsp.;

salt, pepper, nutmeg - to taste.

For the filling:

mozzarella - 150 g;

prosciutto - 80–100 g;

arugula - 30 g;

olive oil - 1 tsp. (for serving).

Preparation:

Mix yeast, sugar and warm water, let stand for 5–10 minutes to activate. Add flour, salt and oil. Knead elastic dough. Cover and leave in a warm place for 1 hour to rise. Mix pumpkin puree with cream, add salt, pepper and a pinch of nutmeg. Roll out the dough into a round or oval layer. Spread with pumpkin sauce. Arrange sliced mozzarella and prosciutto. Preheat oven to 220°C. Bake pizza for 12–15 minutes until golden brown and cheese is melted. Garnish the finished pizza with fresh arugula, drizzle with a little olive oil and serve hot.

