Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 17822 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14939 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
11:41 AM • 16806 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 97433 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 99562 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 48300 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 55682 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 61411 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 49073 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 41307 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
5.5m/s
33%
748mm
Popular news
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in MukachevoAugust 25, 06:04 AM • 46770 views
5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot deadAugust 25, 06:05 AM • 23612 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhotoAugust 25, 06:33 AM • 50959 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become knownAugust 25, 08:15 AM • 61488 views
Norway to allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilities10:57 AM • 18923 views
Publications
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhoto02:18 PM • 2402 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 17763 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 97348 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 99486 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 94827 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jonas Gahr Støre
Karol Nawrocki
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Poland
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhoto02:18 PM • 2402 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 35137 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 72667 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 55875 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 54758 views
Actual
Hryvnia
Chevrolet Aveo
United States dollar
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Ammunition

Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2416 views

Pumpkin can be the basis not only for desserts, but also for bright main courses. UNN offers recipes for salad, Asian soup, dumplings, pasta and pizza with pumpkin.

Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn

Make the most of pumpkin season! Salad with baked pumpkin, Asian soup with coconut milk and dumplings with Dorblu cheese will prove that pumpkin can be the basis not only for desserts, but also for bright main dishes, writes UNN.

Salad with baked pumpkin, feta and pomegranate

Ingredients:

Pumpkin - 400 g (peeled, diced);

olive oil - 2-3 tbsp.;

salt, pepper - to taste;

fresh rosemary - 1-2 sprigs;

arugula - 100 g;

feta - 100 g;

pomegranate - 1 pc. (seeds);

balsamic cream or sauce (optional) - 1–2 tbsp.

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 200°C. Place pumpkin cubes on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper, add rosemary sprigs. Bake for 20–25 minutes until soft and golden brown. Prepare the salad base: wash and dry the arugula. Place on a large plate. Add warm baked pumpkin to the arugula. Sprinkle with feta cubes and pomegranate seeds. If desired, drizzle with balsamic sauce for a more expressive taste.

Secrets of Perfect Dumplings: From Semolina to Pumpkin Recipes27.06.25, 17:08 • 3711 views

Asian soup with pumpkin and coconut milk

Ingredients:

pumpkin - 500 g (peeled, diced);

onion - 1 pc.;

carrot - 1 pc.;

garlic - 2 cloves;

fresh ginger - 2 cm (grated);

Vegetable oil - 2 tbsp.;

Curry paste (red or yellow) - 1 tbsp.;

coconut milk - 400 ml;

vegetable or chicken broth - 500 ml;

soy sauce - 1 tbsp.;

lime - 0.5 pc. (juice);

salt, pepper - to taste;

cilantro or green onion - for serving;

rice noodles (optional) - 100 g.

Preparation:

Finely chop the onion, slice or dice the carrot, mince the garlic. Heat oil in a large pot, sauté onion until translucent. Add garlic, ginger and curry paste, sauté for another 1-2 minutes to release the aromas. Add pumpkin and carrot, pour in broth, bring to a boil. Cook for 15-20 minutes until the pumpkin is soft. Pour in coconut milk, bring to a gentle boil, salt and pepper to taste. If desired, add soy sauce and lime juice. For a creamy consistency, the soup can be blended until smooth. Pour the soup into bowls, garnish with cilantro or green onion. If desired, add cooked rice noodles.

Chicken Wing Day: top 5 incredibly delicious recipes01.07.25, 15:34 • 3452 views

Dumplings with pumpkin and Dorblu cheese

Ingredients:

For the dough:

wheat flour - 300 g;

water - 120 ml;

egg - 1 pc.;

Salt - 0.5 tsp.;

vegetable oil - 1 tbsp.

For the filling:

pumpkin - 250 g (peeled, diced);

Dorblu cheese - 100 g;

salt, pepper - to taste;

nutmeg - a pinch (optional);

butter - 20 g;

herbs or sour cream - optional.

Preparation:

In a bowl, mix flour and salt. Add egg, water and oil. Knead elastic dough. Wrap in cling film and leave for 20–30 minutes. Boil or bake pumpkin until soft. Cool slightly and mash with a fork or blender. Add Dorblu cheese, salt, pepper and nutmeg, mix thoroughly. Roll out the dough into a thin layer. Cut out circles (about 7–8 cm in diameter). Place the filling on each circle, pinch the edges. Boil the dumplings in salted boiling water for 3–5 minutes after they float to the surface. Serve with butter, sour cream and herbs if desired.

Quick and satisfying snack for every day: top 5 unusual hot dog recipes26.06.25, 14:14 • 4470 views

Pasta with pumpkin sauce and sage

Ingredients:

For the sauce:

pumpkin - 300 g (peeled, diced);

cream 20% - 150 ml;

garlic - 2 cloves;

olive oil - 2 tbsp.;

salt, pepper - to taste;

nutmeg - a pinch.

For the pasta:

pasta (tagliatelle, fettuccine or spaghetti) - 300 g

sage leaves - 6–8 pcs.;

Parmesan - 50 g (grated);

olive oil - 1 tsp.

Preparation:

Prepare the sauce: boil or bake pumpkin until soft. Sauté finely chopped garlic in olive oil until golden. Add pumpkin, a little cream and blend until creamy. Add salt, pepper and a pinch of nutmeg. Cook pasta in plenty of salted water until al dente. Drain, reserving a little (about 50 ml) for the sauce. In a pan, sauté sage leaves in olive oil until crispy. Add pasta and pumpkin sauce, mix well. If necessary, add a little pasta cooking water for the desired consistency. Arrange pasta on plates, sprinkle with grated Parmesan and garnish with fried sage.

Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canning12.08.25, 12:24 • 156765 views

Pumpkin pizza with prosciutto

Ingredients:

For the dough:

wheat flour - 250 g;

warm water - 150 ml;

dry yeast - 1 tsp.;

sugar - 0.5 tsp.;

salt - 0.5 tsp.;

olive oil - 1 tbsp.

For the sauce:

pumpkin puree - 150 g;

cream or cream cheese - 2 tbsp.;

salt, pepper, nutmeg - to taste.

For the filling:

mozzarella - 150 g;

prosciutto - 80–100 g;

arugula - 30 g;

olive oil - 1 tsp. (for serving).

Preparation:

Mix yeast, sugar and warm water, let stand for 5–10 minutes to activate. Add flour, salt and oil. Knead elastic dough. Cover and leave in a warm place for 1 hour to rise. Mix pumpkin puree with cream, add salt, pepper and a pinch of nutmeg. Roll out the dough into a round or oval layer. Spread with pumpkin sauce. Arrange sliced mozzarella and prosciutto. Preheat oven to 220°C. Bake pizza for 12–15 minutes until golden brown and cheese is melted. Garnish the finished pizza with fresh arugula, drizzle with a little olive oil and serve hot.

Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes22.08.25, 18:31 • 49736 views

Alona Utkina

UNN LitePublicationsCulinary