$41.59
48.64
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 25981 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 25601 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 45070 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 45717 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:07 AM • 45919 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209904 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 137197 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108425 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 122902 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
Secrets of Perfect Dumplings: From Semolina to Pumpkin Recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Discover five unique recipes for traditional Ukrainian galushky (dumplings), including semolina, garlic, rice flour, potato with meat, and pumpkin variations.

Secrets of Perfect Dumplings: From Semolina to Pumpkin Recipes

Halushky are one of the most famous Ukrainian dishes that can be prepared for an ordinary everyday lunch, and are not a shame to serve for a festive table. Today, UNN invites you to plunge into traditional Ukrainian cuisine and tells about five interesting recipes for making real halushky.

Semolina Halushky

Ingredients:

•    semolina – 175 g;

•    eggs – 2 pcs.;

•    salt – to taste;

•    vegetable oil – for frying;

•    greens – to taste.

Preparation:

1. Break a couple of eggs into a deep bowl, add salt to them and beat the ingredients well.

2. Gradually add small portions of semolina to the eggs. Vigorously mix the ingredients, avoiding the formation of lumps.

3. From the obtained dough, you need to sculpt small balls. The blanks must be fried.

Quick and satisfying snack for every day: top 5 unusual hot dog recipes26.06.25, 14:14 • 2580 views

Garlic Halushky

Ingredients:

  • egg – 1 pc;
    • cream – 2 tbsp.;
      • butter – 1 tbsp.;
        • flour – for kneading dough;
          • salt – to taste;
            • spices – to taste;
              • garlic – 2 cloves.

                Preparation:

                1. Beat the egg with a fork, salt and pepper to taste.

                2. Grate the garlic on a fine grater. Add garlic to the beaten eggs. Pour cream into the ingredients and mix until smooth.

                3. To make the halushky softer, add less flour. For forming denser halushky, there should be more.

                4. Tightly roll the dough into a thick rope and cut into small pieces.

                5. Pour water into a pot and, after it boils, lightly salt it. Place the halushky in the pot and cook until done.

                Rice Flour Halushky

                Ingredients:

                • rice flour – 130 g;
                  • egg – 1 pc.;
                    • salt – 1 pinch;
                      • water – 2 tbsp.

                        Preparation:

                        1. Sift the required amount of rice flour through a sieve 2-3 times.

                        2. Beat one egg into the rice flour and add salt. The water for kneading the dough must be boiled in advance and cooled.

                        3. Knead the dough for halushky. Form a medium-thick rope from the dough and cut it into small pieces (1-2 cm).

                        4. Boil the halushky for five minutes until fully cooked (the halushky should float to the surface of the dish).

                        Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste25.06.25, 13:16 • 177134 views

                        Potato Halushky with Meat Inside

                        Ingredients:

                        • potatoes - 5-6 pcs;
                          • onion - 1 pc;
                            • chicken mince - 300 g;
                              • butter for mashed potatoes - 30 g;
                                • eggs - 1 pc.;
                                  • wheat flour - 1 cup;
                                    • black ground pepper, salt to taste.

                                      Preparation:

                                      1. Peel the potatoes and cut into large pieces. Pour cold water and cook until done. Drain almost all the water (leave a little at the bottom) and add butter.

                                      2. Mash the potatoes into a puree. Beat the egg into the puree and mix. Add flour to the puree and knead a thick dough.

                                      3. Add salt, pepper and grated  onion to the chicken mince. Roll the dough into balls and flatten them. Place the mince in the center with a spoon and pinch.

                                      4. Bring water to a boil in a pot and place the halushky in boiling water. Cook for 5-7 minutes.

                                      Pumpkin Halushky

                                      Ingredients:

                                      • 200 g pumpkin;
                                        • 1 egg;
                                          • half a glass of flour;
                                            • butter;
                                              • salt to your taste.

                                                Preparation:

                                                1. The pumpkin should be boiled, add flour and egg. Beat all this thoroughly.

                                                2. Use a teaspoon to scoop the dough and drop it into boiling water.

                                                Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home20.06.25, 14:55 • 243914 views

                                                Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                Culinary
                                                Ukraine
