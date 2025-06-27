Secrets of Perfect Dumplings: From Semolina to Pumpkin Recipes

Halushky are one of the most famous Ukrainian dishes that can be prepared for an ordinary everyday lunch, and are not a shame to serve for a festive table. Today, UNN invites you to plunge into traditional Ukrainian cuisine and tells about five interesting recipes for making real halushky.

Semolina Halushky

Ingredients:

• semolina – 175 g;

• eggs – 2 pcs.;

• salt – to taste;

• vegetable oil – for frying;

• greens – to taste.

Preparation:

1. Break a couple of eggs into a deep bowl, add salt to them and beat the ingredients well.

2. Gradually add small portions of semolina to the eggs. Vigorously mix the ingredients, avoiding the formation of lumps.

3. From the obtained dough, you need to sculpt small balls. The blanks must be fried.

Quick and satisfying snack for every day: top 5 unusual hot dog recipes

Garlic Halushky

Ingredients:

egg – 1 pc;

egg – 1 pc; cream – 2 tbsp.;

butter – 1 tbsp.;

flour – for kneading dough;

salt – to taste;

spices – to taste;

garlic – 2 cloves.

Preparation:

1. Beat the egg with a fork, salt and pepper to taste.

2. Grate the garlic on a fine grater. Add garlic to the beaten eggs. Pour cream into the ingredients and mix until smooth.

3. To make the halushky softer, add less flour. For forming denser halushky, there should be more.

4. Tightly roll the dough into a thick rope and cut into small pieces.

5. Pour water into a pot and, after it boils, lightly salt it. Place the halushky in the pot and cook until done.

Rice Flour Halushky

Ingredients:

rice flour – 130 g;

egg – 1 pc.;

salt – 1 pinch;

water – 2 tbsp.

Preparation:

1. Sift the required amount of rice flour through a sieve 2-3 times.

2. Beat one egg into the rice flour and add salt. The water for kneading the dough must be boiled in advance and cooled.

3. Knead the dough for halushky. Form a medium-thick rope from the dough and cut it into small pieces (1-2 cm).

4. Boil the halushky for five minutes until fully cooked (the halushky should float to the surface of the dish).

Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste

Potato Halushky with Meat Inside

Ingredients:

potatoes - 5-6 pcs;

onion - 1 pc;

chicken mince - 300 g;

butter for mashed potatoes - 30 g;

eggs - 1 pc.;

wheat flour - 1 cup;

black ground pepper, salt to taste.

Preparation:

1. Peel the potatoes and cut into large pieces. Pour cold water and cook until done. Drain almost all the water (leave a little at the bottom) and add butter.

2. Mash the potatoes into a puree. Beat the egg into the puree and mix. Add flour to the puree and knead a thick dough.

3. Add salt, pepper and grated onion to the chicken mince. Roll the dough into balls and flatten them. Place the mince in the center with a spoon and pinch.

4. Bring water to a boil in a pot and place the halushky in boiling water. Cook for 5-7 minutes.

Pumpkin Halushky

Ingredients:

200 g pumpkin;

1 egg;

half a glass of flour;

butter;

salt to your taste.

Preparation:

1. The pumpkin should be boiled, add flour and egg. Beat all this thoroughly.

2. Use a teaspoon to scoop the dough and drop it into boiling water.

Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home