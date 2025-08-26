Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationship
Pop queen Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce are officially engaged. The couple had been dating for about two years and announced it on social media, posting engagement photos.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged.
Until this moment, the pop queen and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had been dating for about two years.
The star couple, representatives of the world of sports and show business, announced their engagement in simultaneous publications.
For example, on Instagram, you could see photos accompanying the post. Travis Kelce, the American football star, is kneeling in front of Swift. Another picture shows a ring on Swift's ring finger.
Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married
Earlier, UNN also reported that Taylor Swift took her relationship with Travis Kelce to a new level, moving to Nashville permanently to be closer to her NFL beloved.