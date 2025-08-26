Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationship

$41.430.15
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 12280 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
04:15 PM • 18822 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
02:13 PM • 19268 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 68626 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 116798 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 105552 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 49474 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 146247 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 61226 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 55383 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Publications
Exclusives
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin Butler
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering Disinformation
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 12276 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 16446 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 68620 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 105545 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 133329 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhoto05:52 PM • 102 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 33517 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 84226 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 121108 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 53268 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Pop queen Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce are officially engaged. The couple had been dating for about two years and announced it on social media, posting engagement photos.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after two years of relationship. Photos of the star couple's engagement are already available on social media.

UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged.

Until this moment, the pop queen and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had been dating for about two years.

The star couple, representatives of the world of sports and show business, announced their engagement in simultaneous publications.

For example, on Instagram, you could see photos accompanying the post. Travis Kelce, the American football star, is kneeling in front of Swift. Another picture shows a ring on Swift's ring finger.

Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married

- reads the caption to the photo.

Recall

Earlier, UNN also reported that Taylor Swift took her relationship with Travis Kelce to a new level, moving to Nashville permanently to be closer to her NFL beloved.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Football
Taylor Swift