Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after two years of relationship. Photos of the star couple's engagement are already available on social media.

Details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged.

Until this moment, the pop queen and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had been dating for about two years.

The star couple, representatives of the world of sports and show business, announced their engagement in simultaneous publications.

For example, on Instagram, you could see photos accompanying the post. Travis Kelce, the American football star, is kneeling in front of Swift. Another picture shows a ring on Swift's ring finger.

Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married - reads the caption to the photo.

Recall

Earlier, UNN also reported that Taylor Swift took her relationship with Travis Kelce to a new level, moving to Nashville permanently to be closer to her NFL beloved.