Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree

Men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad starting tomorrow, reports UNN.

The resolution was published on the government's website. It will come into effect the day after publication.

Can men aged 18-22 return to Ukraine without a military ID – border guards' answer

Addition

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.

It is stipulated that the right to unhindered crossing of the state border for those aged 18-22 will not apply to persons defined in paragraph 2-11 of the rules for crossing the state border, namely:

· members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;

· first deputies and deputy ministers;

· heads of central executive bodies, their first deputies and deputies;

· head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and his deputies;

· heads of other auxiliary bodies and services established by the President of Ukraine, and their deputies;

· head of the SBU, his first deputy and deputies;

· head and members of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting;

· head and members of the Accounting Chamber;

· head and members of the Central Election Commission, heads and members of other state collegial bodies;

· Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, his first deputies and deputies, people's deputies of Ukraine, etc.

The State Border Guard Service reported that men aged 18 to 22 inclusive will need to have a military registration document to travel abroad.