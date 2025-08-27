Can men aged 18-22 return to Ukraine without a military ID – border guards' answer

Men aged 18 to 22 inclusive will be able to return to Ukraine without a military registration document. However, they will not be able to go abroad. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Demchenko commented on what awaits men aged 18 to 22 who do not have a military registration document but want to return to Ukraine.

"No one can restrict a citizen from entering Ukraine, from returning home. Therefore, any citizen of Ukraine who is abroad and returns home, even if they do not have any documents, will, of course, be allowed into the territory of Ukraine," Demchenko explained.

Demchenko reported that men aged 18 to 22 inclusive will need to have a military registration document to travel abroad.

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.

In July 2025, it was reported that, according to a study by NGL Media journalists, a large number of high school students are leaving Ukraine for safety reasons and to get an education abroad, in order to then realize themselves in other countries. Ukraine has recorded the lowest number of schoolchildren in 30 years.

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi complained that a large number of 10th and 11th grade students, especially boys, are going abroad, emphasizing that the ministry must offer citizens high-quality, professional pre-higher and higher education.

However, in August, the Ministry of Education and Science stated that the number of Ukrainian applicants who go abroad is approximately the same as those who return from abroad.