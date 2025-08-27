Can men aged 18-22 return to Ukraine without a military ID – border guards' answer

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
07:59 AM • 2152 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 5090 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 14135 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 85322 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 58044 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 126693 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 145734 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 146565 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58214 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153714 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.8m/s
44%
751mm
Popular news
Gauleiter of occupied Kherson region reported to Putin about "economic growth" (video)PhotoVideoAugust 26, 10:43 PM • 10615 views
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - ReutersAugust 26, 11:58 PM • 13990 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied02:20 AM • 14185 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in Argentina03:18 AM • 11994 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine05:54 AM • 6754 views
Publications
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 5130 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 49995 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 48064 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 126714 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 146577 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Narendra Modi
Darren Aronofsky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Germany
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 52 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 14185 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 64781 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 115850 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 137923 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
United States dollar
Ammunition
Hryvnia

Can men aged 18-22 return to Ukraine without a military ID – border guards' answer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Men aged 18-22 can return to Ukraine without a military registration document, but they will not be able to go abroad without it. There are no restrictions on entry to Ukraine for citizens.

Can men aged 18-22 return to Ukraine without a military ID – border guards' answer

Men aged 18 to 22 inclusive will be able to return to Ukraine without a military registration document. However, they will not be able to go abroad. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

Demchenko commented on what awaits men aged 18 to 22 who do not have a military registration document but want to return to Ukraine.

"No one can restrict a citizen from entering Ukraine, from returning home. Therefore, any citizen of Ukraine who is abroad and returns home, even if they do not have any documents, will, of course, be allowed into the territory of Ukraine," Demchenko explained.

Demchenko reported that men aged 18 to 22 inclusive will need to have a military registration document to travel abroad.

Demchenko on men aged 18-22 traveling abroad: a military registration document will be required27.08.25, 10:56 • 746 views

Addition

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.

In July 2025, it was reported that, according to a study by NGL Media journalists, a large number of high school students are leaving Ukraine for safety reasons and to get an education abroad, in order to then realize themselves in other countries. Ukraine has recorded the lowest number of schoolchildren in 30 years.

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi complained that a large number of 10th and 11th grade students, especially boys, are going abroad, emphasizing that the ministry must offer citizens high-quality, professional pre-higher and higher education.

However, in August, the Ministry of Education and Science stated that the number of Ukrainian applicants who go abroad is approximately the same as those who return from abroad.

Anna Murashko

Society
Education
Oksen Lisovyi
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine