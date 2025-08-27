$41.400.03
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Demchenko on men aged 18-22 traveling abroad: a military registration document will be required

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1338 views

Men aged 18-22 can now travel abroad, but they need a military registration document. Restrictions remain for those holding public office.

Demchenko on men aged 18-22 traveling abroad: a military registration document will be required

For men aged 18 to 22 inclusive, a military registration document will be required to travel abroad. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

New border crossing rules for 18-22 year olds

The changes have not yet been published. We are waiting for them. As soon as they are published, when they come into force, border guards will start applying them when processing citizens at the border. At the moment, I can say that from what has been published so far, the government has made changes to the rules for crossing the border, when these changes come into force, it will concern men aged 18 to 22. They will be able to cross the border to leave Ukraine during martial law.

- said Demchenko.

However, he noted that, in general, restrictions on departure remain for men aged 18 to 22 if they hold positions in state authorities or local self-government bodies.

For this category of citizens, as before, the possibility of crossing the border will remain only for business trips. If we talk generally about the 18-22 age category, then when this norm comes into effect, it is important to remember that in addition to a foreign passport, a military registration document is required.

- Demchenko explained.

Have there already been cases of men aged 18 to 22 crossing the border?

Demchenko noted that the State Border Guard Service does not keep statistics by age.

The rules that are currently in force and were in force yesterday also allowed men aged 18 to 22 to cross the border. But only if they fell under the conditions and categories that are currently in force in the border crossing rules. As of yesterday and today, men aged 18 to 60 also cross the border, but in compliance with the conditions, with the availability of documents that are currently prescribed in the border crossing rules.

- Demchenko said.

Addition

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.

It is stipulated that the right to unhindered crossing of the state border for 18-22 year olds will not apply to persons specified in paragraph 2-11 of the rules for crossing the state border, namely:

  • members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;
    • first deputies and deputy ministers;
      • heads of central executive bodies, their first deputies and deputies;
        • Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and his deputies;
          • heads of other auxiliary bodies and services, established by the President of Ukraine, and their deputies;
            • Head of the SBU, his first deputy and deputies;
              • Head and members of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting;
                • Head and members of the Accounting Chamber;
                  • Head and members of the Central Election Commission, heads and members of other state collegial bodies;
                    • Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, his first deputies and deputies, People's Deputies of Ukraine, etc.

                      Anna Murashko

                      SocietyPolitics
                      National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
                      Office of the President of Ukraine
                      State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
                      Security Service of Ukraine
                      Ukraine