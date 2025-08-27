Demchenko on men aged 18-22 traveling abroad: a military registration document will be required

For men aged 18 to 22 inclusive, a military registration document will be required to travel abroad. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

New border crossing rules for 18-22 year olds

The changes have not yet been published. We are waiting for them. As soon as they are published, when they come into force, border guards will start applying them when processing citizens at the border. At the moment, I can say that from what has been published so far, the government has made changes to the rules for crossing the border, when these changes come into force, it will concern men aged 18 to 22. They will be able to cross the border to leave Ukraine during martial law. - said Demchenko.

However, he noted that, in general, restrictions on departure remain for men aged 18 to 22 if they hold positions in state authorities or local self-government bodies.

For this category of citizens, as before, the possibility of crossing the border will remain only for business trips. If we talk generally about the 18-22 age category, then when this norm comes into effect, it is important to remember that in addition to a foreign passport, a military registration document is required. - Demchenko explained.

Have there already been cases of men aged 18 to 22 crossing the border?

Demchenko noted that the State Border Guard Service does not keep statistics by age.

The rules that are currently in force and were in force yesterday also allowed men aged 18 to 22 to cross the border. But only if they fell under the conditions and categories that are currently in force in the border crossing rules. As of yesterday and today, men aged 18 to 60 also cross the border, but in compliance with the conditions, with the availability of documents that are currently prescribed in the border crossing rules. - Demchenko said.

Addition

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.

It is stipulated that the right to unhindered crossing of the state border for 18-22 year olds will not apply to persons specified in paragraph 2-11 of the rules for crossing the state border, namely: