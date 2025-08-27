$41.400.03
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in Argentina
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every table
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationship
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

The SBU accuses Magamedrasulov and his father of selling industrial hemp to the Russian Federation.

Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code

There are clearly regulated by law procedures for conducting an investigation and establishing the guilt or innocence of a person in court – and activists' statements cannot substitute for an investigation or be opposed to it. This opinion was expressed in a comment to UNN by expert Serhiy Shabovta, commenting on the statements that began to circulate around the case of NABU official Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is accused of trading with the Russian Federation.

This is a matter for the investigation, not for activists who are trying to influence it, believes expert Serhiy Shabovta.

"This is a matter for the investigation. And to meddle in this parish with some statements in such a way, defending and protecting, honestly, there is no need to even analyze it.

And let's be sober with you, how many times have you seen some measures of so-called activists influence something? The investigation will not be stopped by anyone, and they are preparing materials for the court.

They are preparing an indictment... And there is nothing more to comment on. And these shouts, all this, to show somewhere in the mass media... Perhaps there are fair notes (in the activists' statements - ed.), but they cannot be opposed to the official investigation, which is conducted within the framework of the procedural code," the expert believes.

He noted that in Ukraine, unfortunately, the very concept of "activist" has already been discredited, as it is often used to cover up paid and poorly educated people.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine accused NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov and his father Sentyabr of allegedly selling technical hemp to representatives of the Russian economy sector.

The SBU claims that Magamedrasulov allegedly acted as an intermediary in the sale of batches of technical hemp to the Republic of Dagestan (Russia). Its illegal cultivation, according to law enforcement officers, was organized by his father.

Ruslan Magamedrasulov was arrested on July 21. On July 22, a court in Kyiv sent him into custody until September 16 without the right to bail. Lawyers plan to appeal the court's decision.

At the same time, after the detention of the NABU employee and his father, some activists began to make statements that the detainees were being accused without evidence and deprived of the right to defense.

Lilia Podolyak

