Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code

There are clearly regulated by law procedures for conducting an investigation and establishing the guilt or innocence of a person in court – and activists' statements cannot substitute for an investigation or be opposed to it. This opinion was expressed in a comment to UNN by expert Serhiy Shabovta, commenting on the statements that began to circulate around the case of NABU official Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is accused of trading with the Russian Federation.

This is a matter for the investigation, not for activists who are trying to influence it, believes expert Serhiy Shabovta.

"This is a matter for the investigation. And to meddle in this parish with some statements in such a way, defending and protecting, honestly, there is no need to even analyze it.

And let's be sober with you, how many times have you seen some measures of so-called activists influence something? The investigation will not be stopped by anyone, and they are preparing materials for the court.

They are preparing an indictment... And there is nothing more to comment on. And these shouts, all this, to show somewhere in the mass media... Perhaps there are fair notes (in the activists' statements - ed.), but they cannot be opposed to the official investigation, which is conducted within the framework of the procedural code," the expert believes.

He noted that in Ukraine, unfortunately, the very concept of "activist" has already been discredited, as it is often used to cover up paid and poorly educated people.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine accused NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov and his father Sentyabr of allegedly selling technical hemp to representatives of the Russian economy sector.

The SBU claims that Magamedrasulov allegedly acted as an intermediary in the sale of batches of technical hemp to the Republic of Dagestan (Russia). Its illegal cultivation, according to law enforcement officers, was organized by his father.

Ruslan Magamedrasulov was arrested on July 21. On July 22, a court in Kyiv sent him into custody until September 16 without the right to bail. Lawyers plan to appeal the court's decision.

At the same time, after the detention of the NABU employee and his father, some activists began to make statements that the detainees were being accused without evidence and deprived of the right to defense.