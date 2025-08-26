$41.430.15
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Publications
Exclusives
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

In early September 2025, weak and moderate magnetic storms are expected. Weather-sensitive people are advised to prepare to minimize discomfort.

Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people

In early September 2025, several magnetic storms are expected, mostly weak and moderate, which may affect the well-being of weather-sensitive people. Experts advise preparing in advance to minimize discomfort, writes UNN with reference to the Space Weather Prediction Center of the US National Weather Service.

What is a magnetic storm

A magnetic storm is a disturbance of the Earth's magnetosphere caused by powerful energy emissions from the Sun. When flares or coronal mass ejections occur on the Sun, charged particles move towards the Earth and interact with its magnetic field. This leads to fluctuations in the magnetosphere, which can have varying degrees of intensity.

The effects of magnetic storms are felt not only in space. They can disrupt the operation of electronics, communication systems, and navigation devices, and also affect the well-being of people, especially those sensitive to weather changes. The strength of a storm is determined using the Kp index, which assesses the degree of magnetic field disturbance from 0 to 9. A Kp value of 5 or higher is considered a signal of significant magnetic fluctuations.

Such phenomena can be accompanied by headaches, increased fatigue, sleep disturbances, and changes in blood pressure in people who are more sensitive to geomagnetic fluctuations.

When to expect magnetic storms in September 2025

Experts predict the following dates for possible disturbances:

  • September 4 – weak storm (Kp 4);
    • September 5 – moderate storm (Kp 6);
      • September 6 – weak storm (Kp 4).

        No geomagnetic fluctuations are predicted for the rest of the month. At the same time, data on magnetic disturbances are updated every Monday by 3:00 PM UTC and provide a space weather forecast for 27 days. It should be noted that weather-sensitive people should pay close attention to forecasts and their own health even on days of minor fluctuations.

        How magnetic storms affect the body

        During periods of increased solar activity, many people experience a deterioration in their well-being. Most often, this manifests as headaches, increased fatigue, blood pressure fluctuations, sleep disturbances, and exacerbation of chronic diseases. Such a reaction of the body is associated with the influence of electromagnetic waves on the nervous and cardiovascular systems, which is especially noticeable for people with increased sensitivity to geomagnetic fluctuations.

        Particularly vulnerable to such changes are people with cardiovascular diseases, the elderly, pregnant women, and those suffering from chronic neurological problems. Experts advise these categories to monitor their condition more carefully and, if necessary, adjust physical activity and daily routine during magnetic storms.

        How to mitigate the impact of a magnetic storm

        To mitigate the impact of a magnetic storm on the body, doctors advise paying close attention to physical and emotional stress. On such days, it is worth avoiding stressful situations, conflicts, and overwork, prioritizing rest and adequate sleep. It is useful to spend more time outdoors and engage in light physical activity, such as yoga or walking, which helps relieve tension and stabilize well-being.

        It is also important to review your diet: during magnetic storms, it is better to limit the consumption of coffee, alcohol, and heavy fatty foods, instead preferring light meals, fruits, vegetables, and plenty of water. This approach allows the body to tolerate geomagnetic fluctuations more easily, reducing the risk of exacerbation of chronic diseases and unpleasant symptoms in people sensitive to magnetic storms.

        Alona Utkina

        Alona Utkina

        Health Weather and environment