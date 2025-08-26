$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 432 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
10:16 AM • 2342 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
06:24 AM • 63177 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 37075 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 42772 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 152558 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 90134 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 78520 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 223994 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 190659 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
4.1m/s
62%
749mm
Popular news
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNSAugust 26, 01:35 AM • 38459 views
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for ChinaAugust 26, 02:44 AM • 31470 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26August 26, 03:18 AM • 32759 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in EuropeAugust 26, 04:58 AM • 33269 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 38948 views
Publications
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 27521 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 63150 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 123331 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 152534 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 223977 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Darren Aronofsky
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 12597 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 40223 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 25474 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 123359 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 72006 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Pistol
Ammunition
United States dollar

Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Forecasters predict an average monthly temperature in September 2025 within 13-18 degrees, which is close to normal. Hot days are possible due to the influx of warm air from the tropics.

Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025

Summer is coming to an end. The relentless heat is gradually receding, and rains are becoming more common. What kind of weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn and should we be wary of the return of hot days? - Ivan Semylit, leading forecaster of the media interaction department of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, told UNN journalist.

Weather in September 2025

In general, according to the forecasts of the average monthly temperature by forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the average monthly temperature is expected to be within 13-18 degrees. In the Carpathians, 11-12 degrees, which is close to normal. The monthly amount of precipitation is expected to be 37-76 cm. In the Carpathians, significantly more - 74-106 mm. This is within 80-120% of the norm.

- Semylit said.

The forecaster noted that it is currently impossible to provide more accurate data due to the variability of the atmosphere and the influence of various air masses on Ukraine, both from the Atlantic and from the tropics.

More accurate data cannot be given yet. The atmosphere is variable, it is constantly moving. Air masses can come to the territory of Ukraine both from the Atlantic, bringing coolness, and from tropical latitudes, bringing warmth.

- Ivan Semylit explained.

Lviv set a new temperature record25.08.25, 09:27 • 3452 views

Will the heat return?

Semylit also noted that due to the influx of very warm air from tropical latitudes, hot days, similar to those that occurred in summer, are possible in September.

As for very strong heat, there may be an influx of very warm air from tropical latitudes, as the absolute maximum temperatures according to the climatic characteristics of September reach 37-38 degrees. In mountainous areas, in places 24-36 degrees. According to past years, according to the analysis of this climatic norm, such maximums may occur.

At the same time, the forecaster emphasized that it is too early to say whether there will be hot days this September. Everything depends on how the atmosphere will move and how air masses will arrive.

Weather in October and November

Semylit also added that at the moment it is too early to say what the weather will be like in October and November. In general, even the forecast for the entire September is quite generalized and may change.

It is too early to talk about what the weather will be like in October and November. We specialize more in short-term forecasts - 3-5 days. 10 days is already a more consultative forecast. The forecast for the entire September is more generalized, average monthly temperature and monthly precipitation. We can provide such data.

Bad weather left part of residents of 4 regions without electricity, consumption dropped - Ukrenergo25.08.25, 10:45 • 7968 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Weather and environment