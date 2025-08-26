Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025

Summer is coming to an end. The relentless heat is gradually receding, and rains are becoming more common. What kind of weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn and should we be wary of the return of hot days? - Ivan Semylit, leading forecaster of the media interaction department of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, told UNN journalist.

Weather in September 2025

In general, according to the forecasts of the average monthly temperature by forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the average monthly temperature is expected to be within 13-18 degrees. In the Carpathians, 11-12 degrees, which is close to normal. The monthly amount of precipitation is expected to be 37-76 cm. In the Carpathians, significantly more - 74-106 mm. This is within 80-120% of the norm. - Semylit said.

The forecaster noted that it is currently impossible to provide more accurate data due to the variability of the atmosphere and the influence of various air masses on Ukraine, both from the Atlantic and from the tropics.

More accurate data cannot be given yet. The atmosphere is variable, it is constantly moving. Air masses can come to the territory of Ukraine both from the Atlantic, bringing coolness, and from tropical latitudes, bringing warmth. - Ivan Semylit explained.

Will the heat return?

Semylit also noted that due to the influx of very warm air from tropical latitudes, hot days, similar to those that occurred in summer, are possible in September.

As for very strong heat, there may be an influx of very warm air from tropical latitudes, as the absolute maximum temperatures according to the climatic characteristics of September reach 37-38 degrees. In mountainous areas, in places 24-36 degrees. According to past years, according to the analysis of this climatic norm, such maximums may occur.

At the same time, the forecaster emphasized that it is too early to say whether there will be hot days this September. Everything depends on how the atmosphere will move and how air masses will arrive.

Weather in October and November

Semylit also added that at the moment it is too early to say what the weather will be like in October and November. In general, even the forecast for the entire September is quite generalized and may change.

It is too early to talk about what the weather will be like in October and November. We specialize more in short-term forecasts - 3-5 days. 10 days is already a more consultative forecast. The forecast for the entire September is more generalized, average monthly temperature and monthly precipitation. We can provide such data.

