Exclusive
06:07 AM • 13416 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 17763 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 12309 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
August 24, 01:49 PM • 24444 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
August 24, 10:46 AM • 41894 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 39536 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 37051 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 53425 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 86510 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 65243 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Publications
Exclusives
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 13417 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 17766 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 53430 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 86516 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart
Bad weather left part of residents of 4 regions without electricity, consumption dropped - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine decreased due to cold weather. However, 28 settlements are without power due to bad weather.

Bad weather left part of residents of 4 regions without electricity, consumption dropped - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption has decreased, but it is worth shifting active energy consumption to the period of 10:00-16:00. Due to bad weather, 28 settlements in four regions are completely or partially without power. This was reported on Monday by NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption has decreased. Today, August 25, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 11.6% lower than at the same time on the previous working day – Friday," the report says.

The reason for such changes, as indicated, is a significant decrease in air temperature throughout Ukraine. And also the establishment of clear weather in all regions, except for parts of the eastern and northern regions. "This leads to high efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in energy consumption from the general grid," explained NEC.

Yesterday, August 24, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - 3.7% lower than the peak of the previous Sunday. The reason is significantly cooler weather in all regions, compared to the situation a week ago.

"Given the weather conditions, today it is advisable to shift active energy consumption to the period of the most productive operation of solar power plants. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00," the company emphasized.

According to the Ministry of Energy, "as of August 25, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen."

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (thunderstorm, strong gusts of wind) – in the morning, 28 settlements in four regions were completely or partially without power," the report says.

Oblenergo brigades are carrying out emergency restoration work on damaged lines. "All disconnected subscribers are expected to be reconnected by the end of the current day," NEC noted.

In Poltava region, power was cut due to bad weather25.08.25, 08:26 • 1802 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyWeather and environment
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine