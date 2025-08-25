Bad weather left part of residents of 4 regions without electricity, consumption dropped - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption has decreased, but it is worth shifting active energy consumption to the period of 10:00-16:00. Due to bad weather, 28 settlements in four regions are completely or partially without power. This was reported on Monday by NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption has decreased. Today, August 25, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 11.6% lower than at the same time on the previous working day – Friday," the report says.

The reason for such changes, as indicated, is a significant decrease in air temperature throughout Ukraine. And also the establishment of clear weather in all regions, except for parts of the eastern and northern regions. "This leads to high efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in energy consumption from the general grid," explained NEC.

Yesterday, August 24, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - 3.7% lower than the peak of the previous Sunday. The reason is significantly cooler weather in all regions, compared to the situation a week ago.

"Given the weather conditions, today it is advisable to shift active energy consumption to the period of the most productive operation of solar power plants. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00," the company emphasized.

According to the Ministry of Energy, "as of August 25, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen."

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (thunderstorm, strong gusts of wind) – in the morning, 28 settlements in four regions were completely or partially without power," the report says.

Oblenergo brigades are carrying out emergency restoration work on damaged lines. "All disconnected subscribers are expected to be reconnected by the end of the current day," NEC noted.

