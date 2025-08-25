In Poltava region, power was cut due to bad weather
Kyiv • UNN
In Poltava region, emergency power outages were recorded in four communities due to unfavorable weather conditions. 179 legal and 1543 household consumers were left without electricity.
In the Poltava region, an emergency power outage occurred due to bad weather, affecting over 1.5 thousand households, reported acting head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.
As a result of unfavorable weather conditions, an emergency power outage occurred in the Shyshaky, Hlobyne, Myrhorod, and Kobeliaky territorial communities
According to JSC "Poltavaoblenergo", 179 legal and 1543 household consumers were left without electricity. Emergency brigades are already working to restore power supply, the head of the OVA noted.
