12:01 AM • 1940 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 17812 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 35213 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 36242 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 34339 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 46465 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 79907 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 64196 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 34558 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 57154 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
In Poltava region, power was cut due to bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

In Poltava region, emergency power outages were recorded in four communities due to unfavorable weather conditions. 179 legal and 1543 household consumers were left without electricity.

In Poltava region, power was cut due to bad weather

In the Poltava region, an emergency power outage occurred due to bad weather, affecting over 1.5 thousand households, reported acting head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

As a result of unfavorable weather conditions, an emergency power outage occurred in the Shyshaky, Hlobyne, Myrhorod, and Kobeliaky territorial communities

- Kohut reported.

- Kohut reported.

According to JSC "Poltavaoblenergo", 179 legal and 1543 household consumers were left without electricity. Emergency brigades are already working to restore power supply, the head of the OVA noted.

Julia Shramko

Society Crimes and emergencies Weather and environment
Electricity
Poltava Oblast