Cool, but almost no precipitation: what weather to expect on August 25
Kyiv • UNN
On August 25, most of Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness. Short-term rain will pass in Volyn and Rivne regions, the rest of the territory without precipitation.
On Monday, August 25, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, short-term rain will pass in Volyn and Rivne regions during the day, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.
Wind is western, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperature is 15-20°, in the southern part 19-24°; in the Carpathians, daytime temperature is 11-16°.
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Monday, no precipitation is expected. Temperature 18-20°.
