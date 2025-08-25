$41.220.00
August 24, 01:49 PM • 15909 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 31317 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 34438 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 32583 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 43782 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 77605 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 63303 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 34149 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56924 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35651 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
749mm
Cool, but almost no precipitation: what weather to expect on August 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

On August 25, most of Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness. Short-term rain will pass in Volyn and Rivne regions, the rest of the territory without precipitation.

Cool, but almost no precipitation: what weather to expect on August 25

On Monday, August 25, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to  Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rain will pass in Volyn and Rivne regions during the day, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Wind is western, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperature is 15-20°, in the southern part 19-24°; in the Carpathians, daytime temperature is 11-16°.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Monday, no precipitation is expected. Temperature 18-20°.

Day of Reconciliatory Kiss and Birthday of the Tin Can: What else is celebrated on August 2525.08.25, 06:30 • 554 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Rivne Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
