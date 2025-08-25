Cool, but almost no precipitation: what weather to expect on August 25

On Monday, August 25, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rain will pass in Volyn and Rivne regions during the day, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Wind is western, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperature is 15-20°, in the southern part 19-24°; in the Carpathians, daytime temperature is 11-16°. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Monday, no precipitation is expected. Temperature 18-20°.

Day of Reconciliatory Kiss and Birthday of the Tin Can: What else is celebrated on August 25